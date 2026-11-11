Jonathan to lead Buhari authorised biography launch as Tinubu attends as guest of honour

Former President Goodluck Jonathan will lead the presentation of Muhammadu Buhari: The Authorised Biography in Abuja on November 19, 2026, with President Bola Tinubu expected as guest of honour and Mahamadou Issoufou chairing.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan will lead the presentation of Muhammadu Buhari: The Authorised Biography at a public event in Abuja on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to attend as the guest of honour, while former Niger Republic President Mahamadou Issoufou will chair the presentation. The chairman of the planning committee and former Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, disclosed the arrangements on Wednesday during a press conference in Abuja. He said the three-volume biography features forewords by Issoufou, former Head of State Gen Yakubu Gowon and another former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar.

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Buhari Biography Event Goals

Adamu said the occasion was conceived as more than a political gathering. He stated, We are deliberately seeking to make the occasion broader than a gathering of political associates. Muhammadu Buhari was a partisan political actor during important periods of his life, but his biography belongs to the historical record of Nigeria. He added that the organisers hope the presentation will draw participation from across political, regional, professional and institutional lines.

According to him, the expected audience includes the family, associates, colleagues, former officials, members of the political class, the military community, academia, the diplomatic community, the private sector, civil society, the media and the wider reading public. Adamu said, For that reason, we hope the presentation will draw participation from across political, regional, professional and institutional lines.

He also urged Nigerians to read the volumes with open minds rather than preconceived opinions, saying, We invite Nigerians to approach these volumes with curiosity rather than with predetermined conclusions. The three volumes are titled Buhari: The Phenomenon, Buhari: The Presidency and Buhari: The Reckoning. They were written by the Chief biographer and Founder of May Publishing Limited, Dr Udu Yakubu, who also addressed the press conference.

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Yakubu described the work as an exercise in historical accounting rather than tribute or prosecution. He said, It signifies historical accounting: what was attempted, what was achieved, what remained unresolved and what Buhari's long engagement with power ultimately contributed to Nigeria's political history. He said the biography was authorised by Buhari during his lifetime and developed through sustained interviews with the late President.

Yakubu Biography Research Process

It also draws on years of documentary research and interviews with individuals who worked with, opposed or advised him across the five decades of his public career. Yakubu argued that the authorisation did not mean deference. He stated, The subject has had his voice in the biography, while the biographer has had or retained his independence.

The first volume, Buhari: The Phenomenon, chronicles his early life in Daura, his military career, his tenure as military Head of State, his overthrow and his prolonged opposition politics. It culminates in his victory in the 2015 presidential election. The second volume, Buhari: The Presidency, examines his eight-year administration from 2015 to 2023. The third volume, Buhari: The Reckoning, assesses his record in the economy, security, infrastructure, foreign affairs, anti-corruption, institutional reforms, social policy, governance and national cohesion.

Yakubu said the biography seeks neither to canonise nor to prosecute Buhari. He said it aims to place his life and record within the institutional, political and historical circumstances in which they unfolded. He stated, It was to recover as much of the life as possible and allow evidence, chronology, circumstance and consequence to do their work. The work traces Buhari's public career that spanned more than half a century.

It covers his childhood in Daura, military formation, participation in the Nigerian Civil War, service as military governor and federal commissioner, emergence as Head of State in December 1983 and overthrow in August 1985. It also covers his years of political marginalisation, four presidential bids and eventual election as a civilian president in 2015. Recalling the effect of Buhari's death on the project, Yakubu said he resisted the temptation to soften judgement.

Biographer Resists Softening Judgement

He said, The temptation to soften judgement after death had to be resisted just as firmly as the temptation to become harsher because the subject could no longer respond. Buhari's death did not convert this biography into a memorial work. There are passages that recognise achievement. He added, There are others that examine failure.

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Some will please his admirers. Others will make them uncomfortable. The same will be true for his critics. Yakubu stated, No serious biographer should present these volumes as the final word.

The Buhari period remains close to us. Some records remain unavailable. Many participants are still active. New evidence will emerge.

Biography enters an argument. It does not close it. Adamu urged universities, libraries, research institutions, military and security agencies, diplomatic missions and other public institutions to acquire the biography. He said they should make it accessible to students, researchers and future generations.

Institutions Acquire Buhari Volumes

Yakubu also called on universities, libraries, research institutions, military establishments, public agencies and diplomatic missions to acquire the volumes. He said they should make them available to students, researchers and future generations. Adamu said, We regard it as important that universities, libraries, research institutions, military and security institutions, public agencies, diplomatic missions and other repositories of national memory acquire the volumes and make them available to students, researchers and future generations.

The planning committee chairman said the event is not an APC or any political party event. He said, All Buhari's friends, associates, those in government, those in the opposition, these are people who have interacted significantly with him at various stages, and much of this is also captured in the work. He stated, We are inviting everyone across the board, across parties. It is not an APC or an ABC or a political party event.

The public presentation is expected to hold at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre and Suites, Abuja.