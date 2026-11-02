Tinubu says economy out of dark tunnel, pledges prosperity and youth investment after praying inside Ka'abah

President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria's economy has emerged from a difficult period and reaffirms his commitment to prosperity and youth development after a historic prayer inside the Holy Ka'abah in Makkah.

President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria's economy has come out of the dark tunnel and his administration's reforms have laid a solid foundation for sustainable growth and national prosperity.

Tinubu Praises Economic Reforms

Tinubu spoke in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, while reflecting on his spiritual retreat, the Lesser Hajj known as Umrah, during which he was granted the rare privilege of entering the Holy Ka'abah to offer prayers. A statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, quoted the President as expressing optimism about Nigeria's economic prospects and describing the gains recorded so far as encouraging.

Also read BUA boss describes entering Holy Kaaba with President Tinubu

He reaffirmed his commitment to what he called Project Nigeria and pledged to intensify investments in the future of young Nigerians, saying opportunities created for upcoming generations remain the hallmark of leadership. Tinubu said the foundation is solid and the economy has come out of the dark tunnel, describing the development as inspiring. He maintained that the gains of ongoing reforms must translate into lasting opportunities for young Nigerians. He stressed that today's leadership decisions would determine the country's future.

We need to build a future for our youth, he said, adding that if leaders do not invest in their future, they cannot expect to be remembered well 50 years from now. He described his position as a rare privilege to lead the country and said his renewed spiritual experience had further strengthened his resolve to serve Nigerians and build a prosperous nation. My commitment to Project Nigeria is higher, Tinubu said.

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Presidential Commitment To Project Nigeria

I am determined to usher in prosperity and fully develop the country, consistent with the wish of Allah and the support of the people. He added that it is important to put Allah first and then move on, urging Nigerians to follow their conscience and the right path that will lead Nigeria to greatness. Tinubu said he prayed for wisdom and resilience to discharge his responsibilities as President, expressing confidence that Almighty Allah had answered his supplications.

He recalled that before the 2023 election he did the same thing, asking Allah to bless his Umrah then, and He did. He said he promised to return to thank Him. Reflecting on the responsibilities of leadership, Tinubu cited Surah Aal-Imran, Verse 26 of the Holy Qur'an, which emphasises that ultimate sovereignty belongs to Almighty Allah, who grants and withdraws authority according to His will.

He said the teaching reinforced his conviction that political power is a sacred trust that must be exercised with humility, accountability and dedication to the welfare of the people. He declared that there is no other God but Almighty Allah, who is the giver and the taker and owns power and authority. He described his election as Nigeria's President and Commander-in-Chief as an extraordinary divine favour, which imposed an obligation on him to serve the country diligently.

I have faith in that, and I believe extremely well that He has done me and my country a great favour, he said, adding that out of many millions of people, being President and Commander-in-Chief is a favour only Almighty God can do to a human being. The President expressed profound appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for granting him and members of his delegation access to the Holy Ka'abah.

Saudi Royals Grant Ka'abah Access

Sheikh Dahlulah Muthawal of Masjid al-Haram led Tinubu into the sacred structure, where he offered prayers of gratitude for the privilege of serving Nigeria. He described the experience as historic and deeply emotional. Tinubu said the gesture underscored the enduring friendship and mutual respect between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

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He said he wanted to say a big thank you for the faith and for the recognition, noting that he could not believe the fencing of the Ka'abah is in Green-White-Green, which reminds Nigerians of their national identity. He thanked the Crown Prince and all the administrators of the holy land for the hospitality and recognition given to him as the leader of the delegation and the country.

Acknowledging the challenges confronting Nigeria and other nations, Tinubu expressed confidence that faith and perseverance would ultimately prevail. We are all facing challenges and hostility around us, he said. We will overcome them with faith in God Almighty. He said he is grateful forever and thanked the King and the royal Crown Prince, describing the honour he enjoyed as gracious.

He said it is history that they allowed him to enter inside the Ka'abah. The President reiterated his administration's resolve to strengthen the nation's economic foundations, expand opportunities for young people and create an environment in which Nigerians could realise their potential. He also pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him through purposeful leadership and sustained commitment to national development.

Officials Accompanying President On Retreat

Members of the delegation included Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi, and Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Ali Pate. Governors in the entourage were Babagana Zulum of Borno, Aliyu Sokoto of Sokoto, Umar Namadi of Jigawa, Uba Sani of Kaduna, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman of Kwara.

Prominent business leaders were also in the President's entourage, including the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, and the Group Chief Executive Officer of Matrix Group, Abdulkabir Adisa Aliu, as well as Wale Tinubu, Chief Executive Officer of Oando. The statement said the delegation members were equally moved by the spiritual retreat, with Sani, Buni and Aliu reflecting on entering the holy site.