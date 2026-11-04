Tinubu: I drove taxi in US to fund education, says NELFUND disbursed N372bn

President Bola Tinubu has revealed that he drove a taxi and worked multiple jobs in the United States to fund his university education, adding that his administration has disbursed over N372 billion through NELFUND and invested in education reforms.

President Bola Tinubu has said he drove a taxi and worked several jobs in the United States to fund his university education. He made this known in a post on his verified X handle, @officialABAT, on Wednesday.

Tinubu attended Chicago State University in Illinois State, where he graduated with distinction, majoring in Accounting and Management. He said he had to postpone starting school for several months due to a lack of financial muscle. The president recounted that when he first arrived in the United States as a young man, he drove a taxi to earn money for his education.

Also read Tinubu Recalls Taxi Driving in US, Announces N372bn Student Loans and 40% Lecturer Pay Rise

He added that when he eventually got to Chicago, he worked different jobs to support himself and pay his way through university. Tinubu said he knew what it meant to worry about tuition, accommodation and how to make ends meet while pursuing an education. He noted that those experiences stayed with him and shaped his belief that every Nigerian child deserves the same opportunity, regardless of where they are born or what their parents can afford.

Tinubu Highlights Education Loan Fund Interventions

The president said his journey reinforced his conviction that education remains one of the most effective instruments for transforming lives and creating opportunities. He maintained that the circumstances of a child's birth should never determine the limits of their ambition. Highlighting his administration's interventions, Tinubu said over N372 billion had been provided through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund for institutional fees and upkeep allowances.

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According to the NELFUND website, N194.8 billion of the total loan disbursements were for institutional fees, while N180.5 billion was paid as upkeep allowances to beneficiaries. Tinubu said the programme, introduced one year after he took office, was designed to prevent financial difficulties from forcing young Nigerians to abandon education. He added that the Technical and Vocational Education and Training programme had attracted over 2.8 million applications and led to the rehabilitation of 38 technical colleges.

He said students in federal and selected state technical colleges now enjoy free tuition, boarding, textbooks and uniforms as part of efforts to promote skills acquisition and employability. He also announced that the administration had reached an agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, providing for a 40 percent increase in lecturers' remuneration and measures to ensure greater stability in the university system.

President Promises Academic Stability And Health Sector Growth

Insisting that the era of prolonged academic disruptions was gone for good, the president declared: A four-year course must take four years. Our young people deserve to complete their education on time and get on with their lives. Promise made, Promise Kept. In the health education sector, Tinubu said about N110 billion was being invested in rehabilitating 24 medical schools.

He said annual nursing enrolment had increased from 28,000 to 115,000, while medical and dental enrolment had risen from 5,000 to 12,000. He stressed that Nigeria needs more doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals, and must build the capacity to train them at home. The president further noted that over one million previously out-of-school children had been returned to classrooms.

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He said the administration was also investing in teacher development, expanding educational opportunities for girls and implementing a revised national curriculum that restores Nigerian History to classrooms. He argued that children must know where they come from, understand the country they belong to, and be prepared to take responsibility for its future.

Tinubu Commends Education Ministers And New Platform

He commended the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, the Minister of State for Education, Prof Suwaiba Sa'id Ahmad, and other officials of the ministry for advancing the reforms. Tinubu particularly welcomed the development of an interactive A-Z platform for the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative, which provides information on government programmes, reforms, achievements and available opportunities. He urged parents, students and teachers to visit edu4pbat.ng to identify programmes relevant to their needs.

He also invited Nigerians to report shortcomings in the implementation of education policies, assuring them that public feedback would help the government identify and address problems. He said if something is not working as it should in a community, he wants to hear about it. Reaffirming his administration's determination to widen access to education, Tinubu maintained that Nigeria's transition from economic reforms to shared prosperity must be anchored on human capital development.

He said the journey from reform to opportunities and shared prosperity must begin with education. The president said his administration remains committed to giving every Nigerian child a fair chance to fulfil their potential, adding that education is a major priority of his government.