Tinubu Recalls Taxi Driving in US, Announces N372bn Student Loans and 40% Lecturer Pay Rise

President Bola Tinubu shared his experience of driving a taxi in the United States to fund his education, while announcing N372 billion in student loans, a 40 per cent pay rise for university lecturers, and other education reforms.

President Bola Tinubu has recalled how he worked as a taxi driver and took up other jobs in the United States to finance his university education.

He said those experiences shaped his commitment to expanding educational opportunities for Nigerian children. Tinubu shared the account in a post on his X handle on Wednesday. He said he had to postpone starting school for several months after arriving in the US to save enough money, before eventually moving to Chicago, where he worked different jobs to pay his way through university.

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Tinubu Recalls Working as Taxi Driver

When I first arrived in the United States as a young man, I drove a taxi to earn money for my education. I even had to postpone starting school for several months to save enough, he said. When I eventually got to Chicago, I worked different jobs to support myself and pay my way through university. Tinubu said he understood the difficulties students face in paying tuition, securing accommodation and meeting other expenses.

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He stressed that the circumstances of a child's birth should never determine the limits of their ambition. I know what it means to worry about tuition, accommodation and how to make ends meet while pursuing an education. Those experiences have stayed with me, he said. I know what education made possible in my own life, and I believe every Nigerian child deserves that same opportunity, regardless of where they are born or what their parents can afford.

N372 Billion in Student Loans Provided

He said education remained a major priority of his administration. He announced that the Nigerian Education Loan Fund had provided more than N372 billion in student loans to cover institutional fees and upkeep allowances. NELFUND was established under the Students Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2024, which Tinubu signed into law in April 2024 to provide interest-free financial assistance to eligible Nigerian students in public tertiary institutions.

The scheme covers institutional charges and upkeep allowances, with approved fees paid directly to students' institutions and maintenance allowances transferred to beneficiaries' bank accounts. The law removed the previous family income threshold and guarantor requirement, allowing eligible students to access the facility without their parents meeting a specified income level or providing guarantors. Under the repayment arrangement, beneficiaries are expected to begin repaying their loans two years after completing the National Youth Service Corps programme.

Repayment is tied to employment or income, with 10 per cent of an employed beneficiary's monthly salary deducted at source. Tinubu also disclosed that the government's technical and vocational education programme had attracted over 2.8 million applications, while 38 technical colleges had been rehabilitated. According to him, students in federal and selected state technical colleges now enjoy free tuition, boarding, textbooks and uniforms as part of efforts to promote skills acquisition and employability.

University Agreement and Staff Pay Increase

On university education, the President said his administration had reached a new agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, providing for a 40 per cent increase in academic staff remuneration and measures to improve stability in the nation's universities. He said, A four-year course must take four years. Our young people deserve to complete their education on time and get on with their lives. Promise made, promise kept.

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Tinubu further disclosed that his administration was investing N110 billion in the rehabilitation of 24 medical schools to strengthen medical education in the country. He said annual nursing enrolment had increased from 28,000 to 115,000, while medical and dental enrolment had risen from 5,000 to 12,000. Nigeria needs more doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals, and we must build the capacity to train them here at home, he added.

The President also said over one million children who were previously out of school had returned to learning, while his administration was investing in teacher development and expanding educational opportunities for girls. He added that a new national curriculum was being implemented to restore Nigerian History to classrooms. He said, Our children must know where we have come from, understand the country they belong to, and be prepared to take responsibility for its future.

New Platform for Education Sector Renewal

Tinubu commended the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sa'id Ahmad, and other members of the education team for their contributions to the reforms. The President also announced the introduction of an interactive A to Z platform for the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative. He said the platform brings together reforms, programmes, achievements and opportunities across the education system.

He urged Nigerians to visit edu4pbat.ng to explore the initiative and provide feedback on challenges affecting education in their communities. If you are a parent, find out what opportunities are available for your children. If you are a student, explore the programmes you can benefit from. If you are a teacher, see what support is available, he said.

And if something is not working as it should in your community, I want to hear about it. Your feedback will help us identify problems and address them. Tinubu added that the circumstances of a child's birth should not determine the limits of their ambition, stressing that every Nigerian child deserved a fair opportunity to fulfil their potential. He said Nigeria's transition from economic reforms to shared prosperity must be anchored in human capital development.