Tinubu Honours Abdulsalami Abubakar, Orders Land Allocation for African Resource Centre

President Bola Tinubu praised former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar as an exemplary leader who ensured a peaceful transition to democracy in 1999. During a book launch for Abubakar's 84th birthday, Tinubu directed the FCT minister to allocate land for the Abdulsalami Abubakar African Resource Centre, emphasizing Abubakar's enduring contributions to national unity and democratic stability.

President Bola Tinubu has praised former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar for his role as an elder statesman since leaving office as Nigeria 's last military ruler.

Speaking on Saturday in Abuja during the public presentation of three books in honour of Mr Abubakar's 84th birthday, Tinubu described the former leader as a figure defined by duty, moderation, courage, and an unwavering commitment to the public. He noted that Abubakar occupies a unique place in Nigeria's history, having led the country at a moment of profound uncertainty when it stood at a crossroads.

Providence entrusted him with the responsibility of leadership, and he understood both the weight of that responsibility and the demands of the moment. He pledged to return the country to democratic rule, and he fulfilled that pledge faithfully and honourably, Tinubu said.

The president, who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, also directed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to allocate a suitable parcel of land within the nation's capital to build an office for the Abdulsalami Abubakar African Resource Centre (AAARC). Tinubu justified the directive by stating that the establishment of the AAARC is a worthy initiative that aligns with the values General Abubakar has championed throughout his life.

He expressed gratitude for the presence of dignitaries from both home and abroad, calling it a fitting tribute to Abubakar's life and legacy. The president recalled how Abubakar rendered one of the greatest services any leader can render a nation: placing country above self and principle above power. The peaceful transition he supervised in 1999 gave birth to the Fourth Republic, the longest uninterrupted democratic period in Nigeria's history.

Tinubu acknowledged that millions of Nigerians, including himself and others privileged to serve in public office, are beneficiaries of the stability and democratic foundation that Abubakar's stewardship helped secure. Specifically, Tinubu stated that his own political journey was shaped by the historic Abdulsalami-led transition. Like many pro-democracy activists of that era, he returned to participate in the democratic process because he was convinced of General Abdulsalami Abubakar's sincerity and determination to restore constitutional rule.

He kept his word and, as a result, helped steady the ship of state, preserved national cohesion, and guided the country safely towards democracy. For that service, generations of Nigerians will remain in his debt. Yet his contribution did not end with his departure from office. Tinubu commended the authors of the books for preserving an important chapter of Nigeria's national history for future generations to learn from the example of Abubakar, whose life embodies service before self.

He noted that Abubakar has continued to serve as a respected elder statesman, promoting peace, national unity, democratic stability, and responsible political engagement. The event underscored the enduring respect for Abubakar's role in Nigeria's democratic transition and his ongoing influence as a peacemaker. The allocation of land for the AAARC signals the government's commitment to honouring his legacy and supporting initiatives that further peace and development in Africa.

The three books presented were Call of Duty, Nigeria's Grand Patriot, and Mediating for Peace in Africa, each highlighting different facets of Abubakar's life and contributions. The ceremony was attended by high-profile figures from various sectors, reflecting the broad appreciation for Abubakar's statesmanship. Tinubu's directives and remarks not only celebrated the former head of state but also reinforced the values of selfless leadership and dedication to democratic principles.

The new centre is expected to serve as a hub for research, dialogue, and capacity building, continuing Abubakar's mission of fostering peace and stability across the continent





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