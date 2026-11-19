President Tinubu awarded Chief Wole Olanipekun the GCON for legal excellence, highlighting his role defending four presidents and booking him for the 2027 election season.

President Bola Tinubu conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger ( GCON) upon Chief Wole Olanipekun on Thursday in Abuja, honoring the senior legal practitioner's extensive contributions to the Nigeria n legal profession, democracy, and national development. The high honor was announced during the public presentation of a six-volume book titled Wole Olanipekun Through the Cases: 1976-2026, an event that also celebrated the legal luminary's 75th birthday, 50 years at the Nigeria n Bar, and 35 years as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Legal Track Record Defending Four Presidents

Chief Wole Olanipekun has led the legal teams that successfully defended four Nigerian Presidents against election petitions since 2007, establishing a unique record in the country's political history. President Tinubu disclosed during the event that Olanipekun represented three of his predecessors when their elections were challenged, making him the lead counsel to four successful Presidents of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

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The President emphasized that the continuity of Olanipekun's representation across changing administrations and political parties demonstrates exceptional professional standing and trust. "Presidents change, parties change, the lead counsel remains," Tinubu stated, noting that the senior lawyer had remained steadfast through difficult political and legal battles over decades. This consistent reliance on Olanipekun by successive administrations highlights the lawyer's indispensable role in Nigeria's constitutional landscape.

Strategic Partnership and 2027 Political Season

President Tinubu described Olanipekun as a trusted friend, confidant, and longstanding legal adviser who has led his legal team for decades in politics, providing unwavering loyalty and commitment. The President shared personal recollections of their association, stating that they have been together in war rooms, planning, brainstorming, and debating strategy for Tinubu's own cases and those of others he regularly brings to the lawyer's door.

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During the speech, Tinubu jokingly declared that Olanipekun had already been booked for the 2027 political season, implying that opposition politicians seeking legal defense would find the services of the renowned senior lawyer already secured. He directed that complimentary copies of the six-volume publication be delivered to some opposition politicians, who benefited from Olanipekun's legal expertise as opposing counsel in past cases, though not by choice.

Judicial Welfare and Rule of Law Commitment

President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration's commitment to judicial independence, declaring that no government could strengthen its democratic foundation by attacking or intimidating judges. He maintained that the rule of law remains central to the administration's economic reform agenda, particularly efforts to attract investment, protect contractual obligations, and guarantee citizens' rights, which are essential for establishing Nigeria as a credible investment destination.

The President defended his administration's record on judicial welfare by citing the Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc.) Act, 2024, which ended more than 15 years of salary stagnation. This legislation delivered a 300 per cent increase in the remuneration of judicial officers of superior courts of record, a move Tinubu argued is fundamental to strengthening the administration of justice and protecting the integrity of the courts.

Tinubu stressed that a viable, trustworthy, competent, resourceful, and independent judiciary is indispensable to economic prosperity and the rights and liberties of citizens. He concluded by emphasizing that the government cannot ask judges to hold the scales of justice steady when their own pockets are empty, thereby linking judicial welfare directly to the effectiveness of the legal system in serving the nation.