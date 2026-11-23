Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu has called on South-East voters to back President Tinubu's re-election in 2027, citing the creation of the South-East Development Commission and key federal appointments. At the same event, Tompolo donated 25 campaign vehicles to the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement's Abia chapter.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has urged voters in Abia State and the South-East to support President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027, saying the administration has given the region reasons to back him.

Tompolo Donates Campaign Vehicles to PBAT

Kalu spoke at the inauguration of the Abia State chapter of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement. At the event, the movement's Grand Patron, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, donated 25 campaign vehicles and other mobilisation materials. The Managing Director of Tantita Security Services, Kestin Pondi, represented Tompolo. Kalu said Tinubu had earned the support of Ndigbo through the establishment of the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) and the appointment of prominent indigenes into key federal positions.

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He listed the Minister of Works, David Umahi; Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, among those appointed. He said the appointments and the creation of SEDC demonstrated the administration's commitment to addressing the South-East's development concerns. Kalu also rejected calls for a single-term Igbo presidency, arguing that Tinubu should be given another four years.

Pondi said the 25 vehicles were equipped with speakers, amplifiers, generators and microphones to facilitate the campaign. He said the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement had inaugurated chapters in 31 states and provided them with resources to take Tinubu's message to voters. Pondi urged Abia residents to vote for APC candidates at all levels, arguing that the state would benefit from aligning with the party controlling the Federal Government.

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In his welcome address, the national coordinator of the movement, Comrade Sunday Asuku, described Tinubu as a courageous leader whose reforms had increased resources available to state governments for the payment of salaries and pensions and the execution of development projects. He said the policies introduced by the administration had placed the economy on the path to recovery, urging members to intensify grassroots mobilisation across cities, towns and villages.

Idris Urges Media To Highlight Tinubu Reforms

Also, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, appealed to media executives to help communicate Tinubu's achievements to Nigerians. He argued that the administration deserves a second term to consolidate its economic reforms. Idris, who defended the government's record amid widespread hardship, spoke in Lagos during an interaction with media executives. He said the President had taken difficult but necessary decisions to reposition the economy and should be given another four years to deliver on his policies.

The minister said the media, given their reach and influence, had a critical role in informing Nigerians about government programmes, policies and achievements. He argued that Tinubu's economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy, were beginning to produce results despite the pains associated with their implementation, insisting that the decision was in the long-term interest of the country.

Idris dismissed comparisons between Tinubu and previous administrations, saying the present government had demonstrated the political will to tackle structural problems that successive governments had failed to address. He said Nigerians had the right to criticise government policies but should also assess the administration against its economic direction and achievements. The minister was accompanied by members of the presidential media team, including Bayo Onanuga, Sunday Dare, Tunde Rahman and Tope Ajayi.

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Kalu Defends Tinubu Performance In South-East

The event also featured the inauguration of the Abia State chapter of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, which has now been established in 31 states. Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, said Tinubu had supported his political career, backing his return to the House of Representatives before supporting his emergence as Deputy Speaker. He urged APC members and other supporters of the President to counter claims that the South-East had not benefited from the current administration.