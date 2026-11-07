Flamingos beat Japan 2-1 to win first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup for Nigeria and Africa

Nigeria's Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 in Rabat to become the first African team to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, with goals from Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku.

Nigeria's Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 on Saturday night in Rabat, Morocco, to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup for the first time and become the first African team ever to be crowned world champions at the tournament.

Goals from Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku gave the West Africans the lead at the Mohammed VI Football Complex, and they held on after Fuki Ito pulled one back for the Little Nadeshiko in the 80th minute. The Flamingos were the better side from the start and had six shots in the first half. Umejiaku rounded the Japanese goalkeeper in the 28th minute but could not finish.

Also read Nigeria's Flamingos Win Historic First FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Title

Bashiru broke the deadlock in the 39th minute with an effort from outside the box that slipped through the hands of Japan goalkeeper Kou Kadowaki, with Mary Dunstan providing the assist. Nigeria doubled their lead just two minutes into the second half. Umejiaku made amends for her earlier miss and kept her composure to chip Kadowaki confidently in the 47th minute.

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Japan, who were chasing a second world title, responded late on when Ito scored, but the Flamingos defended resolutely to secure the victory. Akeem Busari's side lifted the trophy after a campaign that started poorly with a 2-1 defeat to Poland. They beat Puerto Rico, then defeated holders Korea DPR 3-1 to qualify as group runners-up. They went on to beat Mexico 2-1 in the Round of 16, overcame Venezuela in the quarter-finals and defeated Brazil 3-1 in the semi-finals.

Flamingos Captain Dreams of Glory

Before the final, Flamingos captain Harmony Chidi said winning the trophy would be a moment her country would not forget. Reaching the final is a very big thing; it's a great thing, and it's something that we have dreamed of. (Winning) would be something myself, my country, my teammates, our coaches, and everybody would be proud of, she told FIFA.com.

The victory drew praise from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who received news of the win immediately upon his return to Nigeria from campaign engagements in Akwa Ibom and Rivers States. Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga released a statement detailing the President's reaction, describing the triumph as a reason for all Nigerians to celebrate their country's greatness.

Tinubu highlighted the players' courage, discipline and determination as key factors in their success, and specifically applauded Bashiru and Umejiaku for scoring the goals that sealed the historic win. He noted that the players kept a promise made after their semi-final victory to bring the trophy home, saying their performance demonstrated the Nigerian spirit of never giving up throughout the tournament.

Tinubu Hails Historic U-17 Triumph

Tinubu emphasized that the victory serves as an inspiration for millions of young Nigerian girls, showing them that hard work and determination can lead to the highest levels of achievement. He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to investing in grassroots sports development for young Nigerians. The President also congratulated the entire squad, the coaching crew, the Nigeria Football Federation and the National Sports Commission, commending all parties for their contributions to the team's exceptional teamwork and ultimate success.

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Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, also congratulated the Flamingos, describing the triumph as a landmark achievement for Nigeria and Africa. Secondus said the team had brought immense pride and honour to the country, and that the young players demonstrated uncommon courage, determination, discipline and patriotism by overcoming formidable opponents to emerge world champions.

He said the victory was not only a triumph for Nigerian football but also a powerful statement about the enormous potential of Nigerian youths when given the right encouragement, preparation and opportunities. Secondus praised the players for their resilience, recalling how they recovered from an opening-match defeat to Poland to progress to the final and eventually win the trophy.

He commended the coaching crew, technical officials and the Nigeria Football Federation for their contributions, saying the Flamingos had written their names in the history books by becoming the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. Secondus urged the Federal Government, corporate organisations and other stakeholders to sustain investment in grassroots sports development, noting that the achievement should encourage greater support for young talents across the country.

Secondus Praises Nigerian Youth Potential

He added that the Flamingos had given Nigerians a reason to celebrate and that their victory should serve as a reminder that the country's future remained bright. He wished the players greater success in their football careers, urging them to remain focused, disciplined and committed to excellence.

The win stands as a significant milestone for African women's football and a proud moment for the entire nation, with both leaders praising the collective effort that expanded opportunities for young athletes to discover and fulfil their potential in sports.