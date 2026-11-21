President Bola Tinubu announced a Yutong agreement to reopen the Leyland plant in Ibadan with 300 CNG buses at an APC rally, promising better electricity and mourning a Bayelsa boat accident that killed four.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced an agreement with Chinese automobile manufacturer Yutong to revive the defunct Leyland automobile assembly plant in Ibadan, Oyo State, while guaranteeing improved electricity supply nationwide.

Yutong Agreement Revives Leyland Plant

The announcement came on Saturday at the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally held at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, where Tinubu linked the expected improvement in power supply to his administration's industrialisation drive. Under the agreement with Yutong, the company is expected to supply an initial 300 compressed natural gas-powered buses for the Federal Government's National Affordable CNG Transit Programme. The first batch of 100 buses is expected to arrive in Lagos by the end of December 2026.

Also read Bayelsa Boat Tragedy: Tinubu Orders Low-Key Ibadan Rally

Subsequent units will be assembled locally through YP Automobiles Bus Assembly at the former Leyland facility in Ibadan. The initiative is part of efforts to expand affordable mass transportation, promote local manufacturing and reduce dependence on imported vehicles. The programme is also expected to create employment opportunities for Nigerian engineers, technicians and other skilled workers, while supporting the development of local capacity in automobile assembly and maintenance.

The Federal Government has projected that the wider CNG transit programme could reduce transport fares by about 40 per cent on participating routes. The President expressed confidence that the expansion of industrial activities and the revival of manufacturing facilities would stimulate economic growth, create jobs and contribute to addressing the country's persistent electricity challenges.

"As we continue to bring industries, you will see, and I guarantee you, an improvement in electricity," Tinubu declared. He commended the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, and his team for their commitment to attracting investments and advancing efforts to improve electricity supply. The President's announcement came against the backdrop of persistent electricity challenges confronting manufacturers, small businesses and households, many of whom rely on expensive alternative sources of energy to sustain their operations.

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Tinubu had similarly renewed his commitment to addressing Nigeria's power challenges during the APC presidential campaign rally in Dutse, Jigawa State, on November 10. The rally was held in a subdued atmosphere following Friday's tragic boat accident in Bayelsa State, which claimed four lives. Tinubu led party leaders and supporters in observing a minute's silence in honour of the victims and expressed condolences to their families and the people of Bayelsa State.

President Mourns Bayelsa Boat Accident

"To show respect and appreciate those who lost their lives when the boat capsized in Bayelsa State, we show solidarity and sympathy. Our condolences go to the people of Bayelsa State and the bereaved families," he said. The accident occurred at Ukubie, near Oweikorogha community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, when a boat conveying mourners to a funeral capsized.

The President announced that Vice President Kashim Shettima would visit Bayelsa State after the rally to commiserate with the bereaved families.

"The Vice President will go and condole with the families and the people of Bayelsa after this rally," Tinubu disclosed. Earlier, the President had directed relevant federal disaster response agencies to collaborate in rescue and recovery operations and ordered that the Ibadan rally be held without elaborate celebrations in sympathy with those affected by the tragedy. Explaining his brief address, Tinubu said he had come principally to appreciate the people of Oyo State for their continued support.

"I just want to say thank you, thank you for all you have been doing and all the support you have given to APC. APC is our party. It is your party," he said. Tinubu urged residents of Oyo State to sustain their support for the APC, saying continuity in governance was necessary to consolidate ongoing reforms and secure a prosperous future for coming generations.

"You must stay the course. You must, for the sake of progress, prosperity of our country, development for your children and our great-grandchildren," he said.

"Our future children must benefit from the hope of Nigeria. We must give them the right education, invest in agriculture," he added. The President stressed the importance of investing in education, agriculture and industrial development to guarantee lasting prosperity.

APC Mobilises Support in Oyo State

The rally also provided an opportunity to reinforce the APC's political mobilisation in the South-West, particularly in Oyo State, where Governor Seyi Makinde has emerged as an opposition figure and is seeking the presidency on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement. Although Tinubu did not mention Makinde by name, he made a veiled reference to the governor's new political platform, dismissing its chances and urging Oyo voters to remain with the ruling party.

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"We heard there is a certain group or faction called the 'palẹmọ' group. Don't mind them; they are only waiting in vain; there is nowhere they are going," he said. He further urged the electorate to support APC candidates at all levels, declaring: "There is a party out there parading themselves. Please, don't mind them and don't listen to them.

They are only interested in clearing what you have. Vote for APC from top to bottom.

" The President's remarks came amid the growing political contest in the South-West ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the APC seeking to consolidate its hold on the region and prevent opposition parties from exploiting economic dissatisfaction to weaken its electoral support. Tinubu also publicly endorsed the APC governorship candidates in Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states, raising their hands before party supporters.

President Endorses APC Candidates

They are Senator Sharafadeen Alli, the party's candidate in Oyo; Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, in Ogun; and Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat. He also endorsed Remi Oseni, the party's senatorial candidate for Oyo South. The endorsement of Alli is particularly significant as the APC seeks to reclaim Oyo State from the political structure established by Makinde, whose emergence as a presidential aspirant has added another dimension to the contest.

In Ogun, Yayi is expected to lead the APC's effort to retain the state, while Hamzat's candidacy represents the party's attempt to sustain its political dominance in Lagos. The rally was attended by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Also present were APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda; former Ogun State governors, Chief Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; and Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa. Other dignitaries included former Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu; Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service, Dr Zacch Adedeji; Senator Teslim Folarin, the President's campaign coordinator in Oyo State; Senator Fatai Buhari; Oyo APC Chairman, Chief Moses Adeyemo; and Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

The Lagos governorship candidate, Hamzat, and his running mate, Damilola James, were also among the political figures at the gathering. Traditional rulers who received the President included the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, and the Soun of Ogbomoso.