FCT Police Process Release of 78 Suspects After Tinubu Grants Clemency Over Convoy Attack

The FCT Police Command is releasing 78 suspects arrested over the attack on President Tinubu's convoy in Abuja after a presidential clemency directive, and has warned against political violence ahead of 2027.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says it is processing the release of 78 suspects arrested over the attack on President Bola Tinubu's motorcade in Abuja, following a presidential clemency directive.

The suspects were arrested after youths allegedly attacked the President's convoy with stones and other dangerous objects shortly after he observed Jumu'ah prayers at a mosque in Garki District on Friday, November 13. The incident damaged several vehicles and left some security operatives injured, according to police statements.

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Police Processing Release Of 78 Suspects

In a statement on Monday, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Josephine Adeh, said the Presidency had directed that the suspects be warned and released following the extension of presidential clemency to those involved in the incident. Adeh signed the statement on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Mohammed Sanusi. She said the suspects were undergoing the necessary release processes in compliance with the directive.

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A joint security team led by the police responded to the incident, while subsequent intelligence-led raids in the area led to additional arrests, bringing the number of suspects in custody to 78. The statement partly read: A joint security team, led by the Police, swiftly responded to the incident, while subsequent intelligence-led raids within the area led to further arrests, bringing the total number of suspects arrested in connection with the incident to seventy-eight.

Adeh added: Following the extension of presidential clemency to the individuals involved in the attack, the Presidency directed that the suspects arrested in connection with the incident be warned and released. In compliance with the directive, the Command wishes to inform the public that the suspects are currently undergoing the necessary release processes. The police commissioner also urged political parties, actors and their supporters to embrace peaceful political engagement as preparations for the 2027 general elections intensify.

Police Urge Peace As 2027 Elections Approach

He cautioned against violence, intimidation, inflammatory statements and incitement, stressing the need for all stakeholders to maintain peace and order. Sanusi has consequently directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and heads of tactical units to remain vigilant and intensify security operations to protect residents and visitors. The Command also urged residents to remain security-conscious and report suspicious persons and activities to the nearest police station or through its emergency lines: 08032003913 and 08061581938.

On the day of the incident, it was disputed by the Presidency. Tinubu's Senior Special Assistant on Digital Engagement, Strategy and New Media, O'tega Ogra, rejected claims that the convoy was stoned by youths at the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque in Area 1, Garki.

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Presidency Disputes Claims Of Attack On Convoy

Ogra wrote in a post accompanying a video of the President leaving the mosque: Contrary to the narrative being pushed by the opposition, with videos of their alleged paid thugs at the National Mosque today, here is footage of Mr President leaving the mosque after Friday prayers this afternoon. A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, Dino Melaye, later posted a video showing youths throwing stones at a convoy that appeared to be the President's.

The clip, which went viral, also captured some of the youths chanting Ba ma yi, ba ma so, a Hausa expression meaning we don't want you; we don't support you. The statement marks the first official confirmation by the police of the attack, which was disputed by the Presidency on the day it occurred.