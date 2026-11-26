President Bola Tinubu has approved free trade zone status for the proposed Anambra Industrial City, along with two federal flyovers in Awka and several major road projects in the South-East. Vice-President Kashim Shettima announced the approvals during the inauguration of the Ekwulobia Flyover Bridge, Tower of Light and a shopping mall in Anambra State.

President Bola Tinubu has approved free trade zone status for the proposed Anambra Industrial City as part of efforts to boost industrialisation, infrastructure development and job creation in the South-East.

The President also approved the construction of two federal flyovers at Regina Caeli Junction and the second gate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State. Vice-President Kashim Shettima disclosed this on Thursday during the inauguration of the Ekwulobia Flyover Bridge, Tower of Light and a shopping mall in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

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Free Trade Zone Boosts Anambra Investment

Shettima said the free trade zone status would provide investors with tax incentives, simpler customs procedures and other targeted incentives, encouraging the establishment of factories, local production and export-oriented businesses. According to the Vice-President, the approval means factories, exports and jobs. He said one day soon, goods proudly labelled Made in Anambra will be sold across Africa and beyond.

He said Tinubu had, on assuming office, pledged to treat every region, state and citizen fairly and broaden access to resources for economic development. The Vice-President also listed road projects approved by the President, including the dualisation of the 150-kilometre Owerri-Umuahia-Uga-Ihiala Road, which passes through Uga, and the 108-kilometre Okija-Nnewi-Onitsha-Awka-Agulu-Nanka-Ekwulobia-Oko-Umuchu Road.

He added that Tinubu had approved the dualisation of the 108-kilometre Otuocha-Anam-Abagana Road, which he said would significantly improve connectivity within the region and reduce travel time between Awka and Abuja to approximately five hours. Shettima said the Federal Government is building the 17.5-kilometre Second Niger Bridge Link Road with seven flyovers to take traffic around Onitsha and ease the pressure on the commercial city.

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Major Road Infrastructure Projects Approved

On the Ihiala-Onitsha Expressway, a road that for too long was known for danger and loss of lives, he said the Federal Government is carrying out reconstruction worth about N350bn. The Vice-President described Anambra as a model of commercial enterprise, having produced some of the nation's most enduring businesses and resourceful entrepreneurs.

He stressed the importance of the road network to the state's development, saying every hour spent in traffic is an hour taken from the business of earning a living. Shettima also highlighted the establishment of the South-East Development Commission, describing it as an opportunity to accelerate economic growth in the region.

Beyond these projects, he said the President has given the South-East something it asked for over many years: its own South-East Development Commission, which he described as the region's own engine for growth. He said the commission's 2026 budget is N140bn, and its goal is ambitious: to grow the South-East economy from about 40bn dollars to 200bn dollars within 10 years. He also noted a budgetary provision of N250 billion for the SEDC.

Federal Government Ensures Equitable Development

Shettima reaffirmed Tinubu's commitment to fairness and equitable development across the country, irrespective of political affiliations, geographical location or differences in party control. He said the reforms undertaken by the administration are designed to give effect to that pledge, increasing resources available to states and local governments and offering leaders greater scope to discharge their responsibilities. The Vice-President stressed that the success of a governor, irrespective of political affiliation, is an outcome in which the Federal Government has a stake.

He added that the South-East is not an afterthought under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, but a priority, and he said this not as a slogan. Shettima called on state governors and local council chairmen to ensure that increased allocations from the Federation Account Allocation Committee translate into tangible improvements in Nigerians' living conditions. He warned that higher government revenues would amount to little if citizens continued to struggle with inadequate infrastructure and poor public services.

According to him, many responsibilities that have the most direct impact on citizens fall within the concurrent and residual powers of state governments and the statutory functions of local councils. He therefore urged political officeholders to ensure that the additional revenues were deployed judiciously to improve public services and create opportunities that would make a meaningful difference in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

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He affirmed the legitimacy of the aspiration of Ndigbo to produce Nigeria's President, declaring that no section of the country had a monopoly on leadership and that no Nigerian should consider himself a permanent outsider. The Vice-President said the Federal Government was willing to partner with state governments, irrespective of political affiliation, to deliver development projects.

He said development has no party, adding that when a governor delivers for his people, the Federal Government will be a willing partner, and Governor Chukwuma Soludo has delivered for his people. He urged residents to protect public infrastructure and support the state government, saying projects funded with public resources should be preserved. Every naira you pay honestly comes back to you as roads like this one, as hospitals, and as schools, he said. Protect these projects.

Do not allow vandals to destroy what has been built with your sacrifice. Keep the streets clean. Keep trading off the road and away from the flyover. He reminded the people that a governor can build a bridge, but only the people can keep it standing.

Good roads are not built in one season. Great cities are not built in one term. He said the work of renewal takes time, and in Anambra and across Nigeria, it is taking shape. He thanked Governor Soludo and his team for the opportunity to stand with President Tinubu and the Renewed Hope Agenda, saying that partnership is already bearing fruit.

Shettima said Ndi Anambra are among the shrewdest people in the world. You know a good deal when you see one, and you know that it is wiser to build on what works than to start all over again from ground zero. When a man says yes, he still says yes. Today, the Federal Government is saying yes to Anambra.

The South-East has never had it so good. The Ekwulobia flyover project, with its adjoining road infrastructure and a modern bus terminal, was designed to improve traffic flow, reduce travel time and provide a more efficient road network for residents, traders and other road users. The Vice-President was in the state about a fortnight ago as President Tinubu's representative for the South-East PBAT campaign flag-off in Awka.

Ikenna Obianeri is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over 10 years of experience in reporting and storytelling. He conducts incisive interviews, covers crime and environmental issues, and produces engaging feature stories tailored for digital audiences. Ikenna's work reflects strong newsroom experience, editorial insight, and a commitment to impactful, audience-focused journalism.