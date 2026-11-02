Tinubu Government Must Prioritize Federal Civil Service Reform to Achieve Economic Goals

Expert analysis urges the Tinubu administration to strengthen the federal civil service to translate macroeconomic policies into tangible benefits for Nigerians by 2030.

The urgency of achieving a one trillion dollar economy by 2030 has prompted the Nigerian government to articulate and push energetically a series of macroeconomic policies and projects. These initiatives include the removal of fuel subsidies, the introduction of new tax laws, the floating of the foreign exchange, and security interventions. These measures are meant to reflect the capacity of democratic governance to affect the quality of lives of millions of Nigerians.

Macro-Level Economic Reforms And Public Trust

When viewed within the larger picture of governance reforms in Nigeria's sixty years of national development, no one can fairly dismiss the depth and breadth of these governance efforts by the Tinubu government. They cumulatively aggregate lots of possibilities that will take time to take root and transform the well-being of Nigerians. However, more is required if the defining developmental efforts of the first four years of the administration must translate into a deepening of the people-centered amelioration of governance.

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Policies must be redirected into directions that millions of Nigerians can tangibly feel as dividends. This requires a pivot from the macro-level economic and governance foundation of the first four years into more intensive operational housekeeping at the level of the public service. This shift will ensure that the administration's best governance and developmental policy efforts are brought closer home to millions of Nigerians.

Currently, the statistics of economic and developmental progress seem too far from the daily existential experiences of Nigerians. The federal civil service is perhaps one of the few of the administration's most strategic partners in getting it closer to the people who are yearning for it to do more. The public service has become an indispensable, strategic, and indeed inevitable partner that must be the focus of an energetic change management initiative.

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Institutional Strengthening And Strategic Leadership

If the next four years of the Tinubu administration must be truly and positively eventful, institutional strengthening is critical. To make the 2027-2031 administrative cycle really defining for Nigerians, the Tinubu administration needs to bring the federal civil service to the forefront of the Renewed Hope Agenda in terms of its complementary function in a democracy. Clearly, civil service institutional strengthening is not significantly in the radar of any strategic national consideration at the moment.

Implementing the Oronsaye Report, which addresses institutional redundancies-induced cost of governance, is however not as straightforward as it is presented. It is fraught with many landmines and complications that could distract a focused government. For a government struggling to do so much within its limiting four-year tenure, balancing the long-term gestation period it takes to get the impact of systemic and structural institutional reforms with the short-term four-year tenure calls for deep circumspection, strategic intelligence, and judgement.

Institutional reforms, especially the rationalization and rightsizing of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, come with extensive pains. These include deep and expensive psychological pains and trauma that will attend the process, added to the impact of subsidy removal and forex deregulation. Any government will think twice before pursuing that kind of tricky and potentially messy change path. There are however much more manageable institutional reforms that stand tall as critical success factors post-2027.

A Two-Pronged Approach For Civil Service Transformation

There is a two-pronged fundamental starting point for such a change management pathway that puts the civil service at the forefront of the administration's governance legacy. The first side of it is the urgent need to critically consider positioning as the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation a reform-minded, knowledgeable, and professional bureaucrat. This individual must be a public manager equipped with the twenty-first century literacies, competences, and passion to drive the public service through the change management exercise.

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The second dimension of the appointment is the imperative need to also reprofile the cohort of permanent secretaries for the task of getting things done. This requires enhanced institutional IQ, problem-solving reinforced expertise, and multidisciplinary capacity for generating policy intelligence. These two-pronged leadership considerations are significant because transforming the federal civil service demands a leadership component.

This leadership structure will make the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and permanent secretaries critical change agents. They can translate the Tinubu administration's design into proactive policy implementation design that reaches the people. By focusing on these strategic personnel changes, the government can better address the immediate needs of the populace while laying the groundwork for long-term economic stability and growth.