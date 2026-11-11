Tinubu Gives Flamingos N100m Savings Bonds Each After U-17 World Cup Win

President Bola Tinubu rewarded Nigeria's U-17 women's team, the Flamingos, with N100m savings bonds each after their historic FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup victory. The coach received a N100m savings certificate and technical crew members got N50m cash each.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday gifted the Flamingos, Nigeria's U-17 women's national football team, Federal Government Savings Bonds worth N100m each. The team's coach also received a savings certificate of the same value, while each technical crew member received N50m in cash.

The announcement was made by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who received the players and crew on behalf of the President at a reception held in their honour at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday afternoon. The Flamingos recently made history by becoming the first African team to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, marking a major milestone for Nigerian and African football.

Also read President Tinubu Rewards Flamingos with ₦100 Million Savings Certificates for World Cup Triumph

Government Awards Savings Bonds to U-17 World Champions

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, explained that the decision to present the girls with savings bonds rather than cash was deliberate and designed to protect the long-term interests of players who are mostly teenagers. Dikko said, So we are now giving them what we call an FGN savings bond for like five years.

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That savings bond comes at like 14, 12 per cent interest annually, meaning each of them will be adding like N1.1m plus monthly for the next five years, which is enough to look outside their education, to look outside their training, and then by the time those bonds mature, they are already adults. He added, I don't think there is any father that wants to give his 16-year-old, 15-year-old, N100m at this age.

But you can invest for your 16-year-old so that at 20 they will have money to set their life. That's basically what the president has done at this moment, which is unprecedented. Dikko said the girls would not go without monthly income during the bond period, noting that the annual returns would provide a steady stream of funds to cover their education, training and family needs while they remained active in football.

Future Plans for U-17 Footballers and Staff

On the future of the team and its coaching staff, Dikko said decisions would be made based on the age eligibility of players for the next U-17 cycle. He said, We have to look at how many of these girls are still available for the next U-17. If more are still under that age, they can play the next one; better you keep the coach at this level.

If they are moving to the U-21, better they go with their coach to do that. The rewards were announced during a reception at the State House in Abuja, where the First Lady welcomed the players and officials. The event celebrated the team's achievement as the first African side to claim the U-17 Women's World Cup title.