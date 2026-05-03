Tinubu Gave Me Go-Ahead to Resign, Contest Oyo Governorship – Adelabu

APC governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Adebayo Adelabu, reveals President Tinubu approved his resignation as Minister and encouraged him to pursue his gubernatorial ambition, promising to facilitate a consensus candidate. Adelabu claims to be Tinubu's only true 'son' in Oyo State.

Adebayo Adelabu , a leading contender for the Oyo State governorship under the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) banner, has revealed that he received explicit authorization from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to step down from his ministerial position and actively pursue his gubernatorial ambitions.

Adelabu emphasized his unique standing within the President’s circle, asserting he is the only genuine political progeny of Tinubu within Oyo State. He detailed a series of consultations with the President leading up to his decision, highlighting Tinubu’s understanding of his long-held aspirations and eventual blessing of his candidacy. The former Minister addressed a gathering of his supporters, clarifying his current position regarding other potential candidates and outlining the process of communication he maintained with the President throughout his deliberation.

He explained the timing of his resignation was deliberately delayed to allow for a crucial meeting with President Tinubu, a commitment he honored before making any formal announcements. Adelabu further stated that the President also facilitated opportunities for other key stakeholders, specifically mentioning Sakotun and Sakosi, to engage directly with him, demonstrating a commitment to a collaborative approach in determining the party’s best path forward. According to Adelabu, President Tinubu’s directive was unequivocal: ‘Bayo, the time has come.

We had an agreement, you have been on this for a long time, this young ambition of yours. While I value your presence and contributions here, I will not hinder you from pursuing your goals. Resign from your ministerial role and commence your campaign immediately, with God’s grace. ’ This direct endorsement, Adelabu stressed, was accompanied by a promise from the President to actively work towards establishing a consensus candidate within the Oyo State APC.

However, Adelabu was careful to note that this facilitation of consensus does not equate to a specific endorsement of his candidacy. He clarified that President Tinubu has not publicly or privately declared support for any single individual in the race. The President’s approach, Adelabu explained, is to foster a unified front and allow the party to arrive at a decision through a transparent and inclusive process.

Should a consensus prove unattainable, Tinubu has indicated his willingness to call for a direct primary election, allowing all registered party members to participate in selecting the gubernatorial nominee. Adelabu firmly asserted his unique connection to President Tinubu, stating emphatically, ‘Make no mistake: I am the only true ‘son of Asiwaju’ in Oyo State. ’ This declaration underscores his confidence in his understanding of Tinubu’s political philosophy and his alignment with the President’s vision for the country.

He reiterated his commitment to upholding the integrity of the process and avoiding any misrepresentation of the President’s position. Adelabu emphasized the importance of honesty and transparency in political discourse, stating that any attempt to falsely attribute statements or intentions to President Tinubu would be quickly detected. He believes his close relationship with the President allows him a unique insight into the dynamics of the Oyo State APC and positions him as a strong contender for the governorship.

The former Minister is now fully focused on his campaign, aiming to secure the party’s nomination and ultimately lead Oyo State. He intends to build a campaign centered on good governance, economic development, and the welfare of the people of Oyo State, all while maintaining a respectful and collaborative relationship with the national leadership of the APC





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Bola Tinubu Adebayo Adelabu Oyo State APC Gubernatorial Election

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