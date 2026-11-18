President Bola Tinubu has expanded his 2027 APC presidential campaign rally schedule from 12 to 20 appearances across 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with rallies running from October 24, 2026, to January 13, 2027.

President Bola Tinubu has expanded his campaign itinerary for the 2027 presidential election, increasing the number of locations he plans to visit from 12 to 20 rallies across 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Tinubu Expands 2027 Campaign Itinerary

The revised timetable shows that Tinubu is expected to attend 20 All Progressives Congress rallies across the country between October 24, 2026, and January 13, 2027. The new additions to the itinerary include Katsina, Taraba, Zamfara, Imo and Kwara. Akwa Ibom, Jigawa and Kebbi have also been included following Tinubu recent campaign appearances in those states.

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Tinubu had disclosed during the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council on October 14 that he would be unable to attend all campaign rallies, citing the need to balance political activities with governance. He pledged to make time to engage Nigerians directly as party leaders take the campaign to states and local government areas.

The president had already attended rallies in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on November 6; Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on November 7; Dutse, Jigawa State, on November 10; and Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, on November 17. The Uyo appearance was particularly notable because the initial campaign timetable had scheduled the state rally for November 18 without indicating that Tinubu would attend.

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President Visits Katsina And Taraba

Similarly, neither Jigawa nor Kebbi was initially listed among his campaign trail, yet the president attended party rallies in both states. Under the revised timetable, Tinubu is expected to visit Katsina on December 2, Kano on December 17, Jalingo, Taraba State, on December 19, and Abuja on December 21. Other engagements include Gusau, Zamfara State, on December 28, and Owerri, Imo State, on December 30.

The President is also scheduled to resume campaigning in the New Year with rallies in Yola, Adamawa State, on January 4; Sokoto on January 5; and Ilorin, Kwara State, on January 8. He will subsequently visit Asaba, Delta State, on January 11, before concluding the campaign with a rally in Lagos on January 13. Other states where Tinubu will attend rallies include Kaduna, Oyo, Borno, and Enugu.

Overall, the updated calendar lists 37 rallies across the 36 states and the FCT, with Tinubu expected to attend 20 in person. The APC calendar also features changes to the original timetable. The Bauchi rally, initially scheduled for November 29 with Tinubu expected to attend, has been moved to December 1, with no presidential appearance indicated in the new calendar. The Sokoto rally has been postponed from December 5 to January 5, 2027.

Campaign Schedule Places North West Ahead

The Asaba rally has shifted from December 12 to January 11. The Lagos rally, the campaign major closing event, was initially scheduled for January 9 but has been moved to January 13. The revised campaign schedule places the North-West ahead of other geopolitical zones, with Tinubu expected to visit seven states: Kaduna, Jigawa, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara and Sokoto.

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The North-East and South-South have three states each on the itinerary: Borno, Taraba and Adamawa in the North-East, and Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Delta in the South-South. The North-Central, South-West and South-East have two states apiece: Plateau and Kwara; Oyo and Lagos; and Enugu and Imo. The revised campaign rally calendar was shared with TheCable by Felix Morka, APC national publicity secretary.