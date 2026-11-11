Tinubu Electoral Records Trial Sparks Protest at Abuja Federal High Court

Demonstrators rallied outside an Abuja federal court as the trial of Omoyele Sowore over Bola Tinubu's electoral records resumed, amid a row over hunger.

Protesters chanted slogans against President Bola Tinubu at the entrance of the Federal High Court in Abuja as the criminal trial of Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, was scheduled to continue over Tinubu's electoral records. Sowore shared a video of the demonstration on X, showing crowds gathered at the court gate and expressing anger at the country's economic situation.

Sowore wrote that he was waiting for the Independent National Electoral Commission to produce Tinubu's electoral records before the court, while 'Tinubu Must Go' rallies had already begun at the front gate. Protesters also carried the chant 'Hunger dey', reflecting frustration over rising living costs and the state of the economy.

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Court Subpoena Targets INEC Records on Tinubu Candidacy

The subpoena for Tinubu's electoral documents was issued by Justice Mohammed Garba Umar and directs the INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, to produce specified records submitted by Tinubu. Sowore's defence team secured the order ahead of the scheduled continuation of the trial.

Among the documents named is Form CF001, which includes an affidavit concerning lost certificates submitted during Tinubu's 1999 candidacy for the Lagos State governorship. The demonstration coincided with the court process, linking the street protest directly to the question of what records the electoral commission must produce.

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APC Dismisses Claims of Widespread Hunger

Alwan Hassan, an All Progressives Congress chieftain and member of the party's Presidential Campaign Council, dismissed claims of widespread hunger as opposition rhetoric designed to score political points. He made the comments in a television appearance on a Tuesday, rejecting the opposition's portrayal of the 2027 presidential election as a contest between Tinubu and hungry Nigerians.

Hassan said: 'People are not that hungry.' He added that he understood the situation because he lived in Nigeria. He argued that declining food prices in some markets showed that Federal Government policies were beginning to produce results, and claimed that farmers were complaining about falling prices of agricultural produce.

When questioned about food imports, Hassan acknowledged that Nigeria could not produce enough food to meet domestic demand. 'We cannot feed ourselves,' he said, adding that imports were necessary while the government worked to close the gaps in domestic production.

Hassan's remarks came days after Abdulaziz Yari, Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, also dismissed concerns about widespread hunger in the country. The two statements put the ruling party's position on record as opposition figures and protesters continued to highlight food prices and living costs.

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Protest Links Economic Anger to the Election Trial

The subpoena requires the INEC Chairman to produce Tinubu's Form CF001 as directed by the court, making the electoral documents a central point in Sowore's criminal case. The source material does not give a return date for the documents, so the timing of the production depends on the court's further orders.

For ordinary Nigerians, the dispute centres on food prices and the cost of living. Protesters expressed dissatisfaction with the economy outside the court, while the APC official argued that falling market prices and government import policies were easing pressure. The competing accounts show how the economy has become a key issue ahead of the 2027 presidential election.