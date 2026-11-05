Tinubu Economy Criticized as Atiku Highlights Elite Bias and Debt Crisis

Atiku Abubakar condemns Tinubu administration for prioritizing $20.52bn borrowing over citizens, citing soaring inflation and failing public services.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has launched a sharp economic critique of the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu, characterizing the nation's financial trajectory as a deliberate system designed to serve the political elite while suffocating the majority of Nigerians. This diagnosis emerges as the government prepares to seek legislative approval for a substantial external borrowing package aimed at stabilizing national finances.

The core of Abubakar's argument centers on the stark disconnect between official macroeconomic reports and the lived reality of ordinary citizens. While press releases from Aso Rock suggest stability, the widespread struggle to afford basic necessities indicates that the current economic model primarily benefits government contractors, financial gatekeepers, and those with proximity to political power.

Also read Atiku Urges Senate to Reject Tinubu's $7.7 Billion External Borrowing Request

Debt Crisis and Elite Economic Design

Atiku Abubakar highlights a glaring contradiction in national policy: the administration is approaching the National Assembly to secure approval for a staggering $20.52 billion and €1.045 billion external borrowing plan. This massive debt expansion occurs simultaneously as the middle class evaporates and the working poor face severe fiscal hardship, creating a gap between official extravagance and public starvation that Abubakar describes as more glaring than ever before.

This borrowing strategy is viewed not as a temporary measure to weather a storm, but as a fundamental component of an economic engine built strictly for political insiders. The scale of unchecked borrowing, running into tens of billions of dollars, raises critical questions about whose interests the Nigerian state currently serves when ordinary families are shoved off a fiscal cliff.

Advertisement

Living Standards and Purchasing Power Collapse

Recent data underscores the severity of the household crisis, revealing that Nigeria operates at the absolute limit of human endurance. Surveys indicate that three in ten Nigerian adults earn below ₦100,000 monthly, while more than fifty percent of the population enters every new month with zero certainty regarding how they will cover basic food and utility bills.

The financial strain is further evidenced by the fact that only six percent of the entire population reports feeling financially secure. Food expenses alone now devour seventy-two percent of household income, leaving families with no room for savings or emergency funds. This inflation rate burns through purchasing power, handing workers money that loses value before it can even reach the market.

Additional data from the EFInA Access to Financial Services Survey shows that fifty-three percent of Nigeria's poorest citizens have zero access to basic financial safety nets. Meanwhile, approximately eighty percent of the population is experiencing some form of financial strain, with nominal wages remaining stagnant while prices continue to rise sharply.

Transportation and Education Policy Failures

Atiku Abubakar argues that a sustainable economy must anchor five fundamental public pillars: transportation, education, health, food, and housing. Under the current administration, he asserts, every single one of these pillars has been transformed into a tool of financial punishment rather than a support system for social mobility.

The removal of petrol subsidies on Day One of the administration was accompanied by a promise of one thousand Compressed Natural Gas buses to cushion the impact on commuters. However, the Presidential CNG Initiative has largely stalled, leaving millions of workers to spend a significant portion of their daily wages on extortionate transport fares just to retain low-paying jobs.

Advertisement

In the education sector, tuition fees at public institutions were hiked beyond the reach of most families. The government's response, the National Educational Loans and Grants Fund (NELFUND), has forced vulnerable young Nigerians into institutional debt before they earn their first paycheck. Atiku advocates replacing these predatory student loan traps with direct university funding grants and debt-forgiveness provisions.

Proposed Industrial Subsidies and Fiscal Reform

To address these systemic failures, Atiku Abubakar proposes an industrial subsidy programme designed to lower energy costs for businesses and consumers. This approach aims to stimulate economic activity while reducing the burden on households that are currently squeezed by high utility and transport costs.

Furthermore, he advocates for state-backed investments in public mass transit fleets to immediately collapse commute costs for urban workers. By making transportation more affordable, the administration could help preserve the purchasing power of low-income earners who are currently losing a significant share of their wages to daily travel expenses.

The broader implication of these proposed changes is a shift away from an economy that extracts value from the working class toward one that invests in public infrastructure and social mobility. The debate over the $20.52 billion borrowing plan thus becomes a referendum on whether Nigeria's economic future will continue to prioritize elite interests or address the daily endurance test faced by the majority of its citizens.