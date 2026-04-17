Tinubu Dismisses Opposition as 'Noise-Makers' Undermining Rule of Law

President Bola Tinubu has forcefully rejected any intimidation from the opposition, characterizing them as mere 'noise-makers' who disregard the principles of the rule of law. Speaking to leaders and coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors at the State House in Abuja, the President affirmed his commitment to national governance and declared that his past political battles have adequately prepared him for current challenges, assuring he will not be deterred. He emphasized the importance of upholding judicial orders and fostering a unified national vision for progress, contrasting this with what he termed the 'rascality' of some political actors. The President also took a swipe at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, questioning his track record on privatization and accusing certain opposition figures of working against national transformation.

President Bola Tinubu has declared that he remains undeterred by the opposition's stance, unequivocally labeling them as mere 'noise-makers' who exhibit a profound disrespect for the rule of law . These strong assertions were made during a strategic meeting with the leaders and coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors , a significant support group representing all 36 states of the federation.

The gathering, held at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, was spearheaded by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, who also serves as the Director-General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors. During the session, President Tinubu articulated a clear promise to the assembled group: 'One thing that you need from me is a promise: I won’t run away from the affairs of the nation. With you, the deal is done.' He drew parallels between his current responsibilities and the rigorous political contests that preceded his presidency, stating, 'During the primary that brought me here, it was tough. During the general election that brought me here, it was tough.' This introspection served to underscore his readiness to confront contemporary challenges without succumbing to distraction. The President expressed gratitude for the support and enthusiasm of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, acknowledging their role in galvanizing public sentiment. He articulated a vision of transformative leadership aimed at liberating Nigerians from the pervasive grip of poverty and ignorance, and at instilling a sense of freedom and ensuring the survival of democracy. He starkly contrasted this positive agenda with what he described as 'the noise-making, not the rascality of street convention.' A cornerstone of his address was the unwavering commitment to legal principles, emphasizing, 'We cannot submit to disobedience of a lawful order of the court. We must embrace the judiciary whether it favours us or it doesn’t. We submit to this principle of democracy, separation of powers and understanding of the dynamics of it, and the nationhood that Nigeria is.' He reiterated the imperative of national unity, stating, 'That we must build one country… one common vision for progress and prosperity of our people. That’s what Renewed Hope is all about.' President Tinubu also extended a call for unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging party members to stand firm against individuals he perceives as actively opposing national progress and transformation. In a pointed critique, the President turned his attention to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a prominent figure now associated with the African Democratic Congress (ADC). He referenced Abubakar's past tenure as the Chairman of the National Council on Privatisation, raising questions about the effectiveness and legacy of those privatization efforts. 'If you look at one of them… no one without history among this calabash,' Tinubu remarked, before delving into specifics. 'The head was the Chairman of the Privatisation Council of Nigeria at one time. He privatised the steel industry in Delta— is it working today? No. They privatised Ajaokuta. Is it working today? Go on the list. They privatised another man’s political party. That one said no,' he elaborated, eliciting laughter and applause from the attendees. Concluding his remarks on a forward-looking note, President Tinubu recommitted to fulfilling the promises made to Nigerians. 'Let’s go into the details of what we promised Nigerians, and I promise, I won’t let you down,' he affirmed. He also highlighted the strategic role of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, noting that they had been effectively mobilized and empowered to provide crucial support for the APC in anticipation of the upcoming 2027 general elections





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