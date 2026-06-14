Tinubu Directs Land Allocation, Pledges Federal Funding for Abdulsalami Abubakar African Resource Centre

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Minister of the FCT to allocate land for the Abdulsalami Abubakar African Resource Centre and committed federal funding for its construction, honoring the former Head of State's legacy.

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday instructed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to allocate a large parcel of land along Airport Road in Abuja for the development of the Abdulsalami Abubakar African Resource Centre .

Additionally, the President pledged that the Federal Government would fully fund the construction of the facility. Tinubu issued the directive while speaking as a Special Guest of Honour at the public presentation of three books honoring former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar, held at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, to mark his 84th birthday. The President, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, emphasized that the centre aligns with the values championed by Abubakar throughout his life.

He stated that the establishment of the centre is a worthy initiative and directed the FCT Minister to allocate a significant piece of land along the Airport Road for its advancement. Tinubu further disclosed that he had already reviewed the building plans and committed federal funding to ensure the project's completion. In his remarks, Tinubu reflected on Abubakar's legacy, describing the former military leader as a model of restraint, integrity, and duty to future generations.

He noted that nations are built not merely by those who hold power but by those who exercise it with a sense of responsibility. The President commended the authors of the three books for documenting an important chapter of Nigerian history, ensuring that future generations can learn from a leader whose life embodies service before self. The event, themed 'The Legacy of a Statesman @84,' featured the presentation of three books: 'Call of Duty: An Autobiography of Gen.

Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar,' with a foreword by former military President Ibrahim Babangida; 'Nigeria's Grand Patriot: Gen. Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar'; and 'Mediating for Peace in Africa: A Festschrift in Honour of Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar,' reviewed by Professor Ibrahim Gambari. The programme was chaired by former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon, and featured a keynote address on democratic transition and peace building in Africa delivered by former South African President Thabo Mbeki.

Abubakar served as Nigeria's 11th Head of State following the death of General Sani Abacha in June 1998. He is widely credited with overseeing the transition that restored civilian rule in Nigeria, handing over power to President Olusegun Obasanjo on May 29, 1999. The event celebrated Abubakar's contributions to national and continental peace, highlighting his role in mediating conflicts and promoting democracy.

The establishment of the African Resource Centre is expected to further these efforts, serving as a hub for research, dialogue, and capacity building on African affairs. The directive from President Tinubu underscores the government's commitment to honoring the legacy of a statesman who prioritized national unity and democratic governance. Vice President Shettima, in his speech, lauded Abubakar's humility and dedication to public service, noting that the centre will be a lasting tribute to his life.

The land allocation along the busy Airport Road is strategic, ensuring visibility and accessibility for the centre, which aims to host conferences, training programs, and policy discussions on peace and development across Africa. Tinubu's pledge of federal funding guarantees that the project will move forward without delay, reinforcing the administration's support for institutionalizing the values of leadership and integrity that Abubakar epitomized





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Tinubu Abdulsalami Abubakar African Resource Centre Abuja Federal Funding

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