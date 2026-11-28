President Tinubu orders the Energy Commission of Nigeria to accelerate bioenergy development following admission to the Global Bioenergy Partnership to reduce petrol dependence.

President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive to the Energy Commission of Nigeria to accelerate the development of the nation's bioenergy sector. This strategic move aims to diversify the country's energy sources and significantly reduce dependence on petrol and diesel.

Tinubu Orders ECN to Accelerate Bioenergy Development

The President issued this specific instruction as part of a broader administrative effort to lower national energy costs and generate new employment opportunities across various regions. This directive was communicated following Nigeria's official admission as a Partner Country of the Global Bioenergy Partnership. The membership was confirmed on 5 November in Rome, Italy, marking a significant international endorsement of the country's potential in this sector.

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The admission into the partnership followed the approval of the Strategic Plan of the Nigeria Bioenergy Partnership by the Federal Executive Council. This formal step was announced in a statement issued by the President's spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on a Saturday. The statement confirmed that Nigeria was officially admitted into the partnership on 5 November during the proceedings in Rome.

ECN Director-General Secures International Membership for Nigeria

Mustapha Abdullahi, the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, represented the federal government at the 32nd GBEP Steering Committee Meeting in Rome. During the meeting, Abdullahi formally endorsed the partnership's Terms of Reference on behalf of Nigeria. The Energy Commission later confirmed this development in a separate statement issued on 24 November.

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Mustapha Abdullahi expressed the country's deep appreciation to the partnership during his acceptance speech. He reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to contributing to global efforts focused on sustainable bioenergy development, energy security, and climate action. The Director-General presented Nigeria as a highly attractive destination for sustainable bioenergy investments to the attending international community.

Abdullahi Highlights Agricultural Resources for Energy Potential

Mustapha Abdullahi highlighted Nigeria's abundant agricultural resources and vast biomass potential to international investors and partners. He emphasized opportunities across several areas within the bioenergy value chain. The Director-General called on GBEP partners and international investors to deepen collaboration with Nigeria to unlock the sector's full economic and environmental benefits.

He stressed the need for strategic partnerships, investment mobilization, and an enabling policy environment. As Nigeria's designated focal point to the partnership, the Energy Commission will coordinate the country's participation in its programmes. These programmes include those focused on sustainability, capacity building, and international knowledge exchange.

President Tinubu Urges Private Sector Collaboration in Biofuels

President Tinubu urged the Energy Commission to work closely with the private sector to establish biofuel production facilities across the country. He emphasized that these efforts must proceed without compromising national food security. The President believes that developing a domestic biofuel industry will open new markets for Nigerian farmers and stimulate manufacturing, particularly in rural communities.

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Tinubu commended Mustapha Abdullahi and his team for securing the country's admission into the partnership. He praised their role in advancing the federal government's energy diversification policy. The President expects the Commission to translate Nigeria's membership into tangible investments and new industries that provide more affordable energy for Nigerians.

Bioenergy Defined and Historical Context of Energy Initiatives

Bioenergy is defined as energy derived from biomass, which includes organic materials of plant and animal origin. It also encompasses their waste and by-products. These materials can be converted into electricity, heat, and fuels through various industrial processes. Since assuming office in 2023, Mr Tinubu has introduced several initiatives aimed at diversifying Nigeria's energy sources.

These previous initiatives include the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas, which has been expanded to include electric vehicles. The administration also established the Presidential Committee on Green Economic Initiatives. Nigeria's participation in the Global Bioenergy Partnership is expected to build on these existing efforts by creating opportunities to harness the country's agricultural resources.

The President stated that Nigeria had no reason to overlook the economic benefits of converting agricultural waste and other organic materials into commercially viable energy products. He noted that the development of this sector will create employment opportunities and stimulate manufacturing. The focus remains on delivering affordable energy and new markets for farmers while maintaining food security standards.