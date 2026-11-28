President Tinubu urges the Energy Commission of Nigeria to expand bioenergy production following admission into the Global Bioenergy Partnership to lower costs and create jobs.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has issued a direct order to the Energy Commission of Nigeria to expedite the growth of the national bioenergy sector. This strategic directive aims to reduce overall energy expenditures, generate substantial employment opportunities, and significantly decrease the nation's reliance on imported petrol and diesel fuels.

The President announced this comprehensive plan while formally welcoming Nigeria into the Global Bioenergy Partnership (GBEP). This admission signifies an international recognition of Nigeria's potential to harness its agricultural resources for sustainable energy production, marking a pivotal moment in the country's energy diversification strategy.

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Nigeria Joins Global Bioenergy Partnership In Rome

Nigeria was officially admitted as a Partner Country of the Global Bioenergy Partnership on November 5 in Rome, Italy. This membership was secured following the Federal Executive Council's approval of the Strategic Plan for the Nigeria Bioenergy Partnership. The initiative is hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, providing a global platform for collaboration and resource sharing.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga confirmed the admission in an official statement released to the press. The successful entry into this prestigious partnership reflects the Federal Government's commitment to aligning national energy policies with international standards for sustainable development and economic growth through green energy solutions.

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Energy Commission Must Drive Investment and Jobs

President Tinubu instructed the Energy Commission of Nigeria to transform this new membership into tangible economic benefits for citizens. He demanded that the Commission actively pursue investments, foster new industries, and deliver more affordable energy solutions across the country. This directive emphasizes the need for actionable outcomes rather than mere diplomatic participation.

The President highlighted that Nigeria possesses vast agricultural resources that offer significant opportunities for domestic biofuel development. By converting agricultural waste and other organic materials into commercially viable fuels, the administration aims to open new markets for Nigerian farmers and stimulate manufacturing activities, particularly in rural communities where job creation is most needed.

Balancing Energy Goals With Food Security Needs

While promoting the expansion of the bioenergy industry, President Tinubu issued a critical caution regarding national food security. He stressed that the development of biofuel production must not compromise the nation's ability to feed its population. This balance ensures that energy initiatives support rather than disrupt the agricultural supply chain essential for daily sustenance.

The President further urged the Energy Commission to collaborate closely with the private sector to establish biofuel production facilities nationwide. This public-private partnership approach is designed to leverage private capital and efficiency to accelerate infrastructure development while ensuring that the benefits of energy diversification reach all sectors of the economy.

Broader Agenda On Alternative Energy Sources

This directive is part of the broader efforts by the Tinubu administration to diversify Nigeria's energy sources and reduce the high cost of energy for consumers. Since assuming office in 2023, the government has implemented several measures to promote alternative energy sources beyond traditional oil and gas sectors.

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Earlier steps included the establishment of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas. The mandate of this initiative was later expanded to include the promotion and adoption of electric vehicles. These moves demonstrate a consistent strategy to transition the country toward cleaner and more sustainable energy alternatives.

The administration also constituted the Presidential Committee on Green Economic Initiatives to advance Nigeria's energy transition goals. This committee works to identify and implement policies that support green economic growth and environmental sustainability across various industrial sectors.

Recognition Of Energy Commission Leadership

President Tinubu commended the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi, and his team for their role in securing the country's admission into the Global Bioenergy Partnership. He acknowledged their efforts in advancing the Federal Government's energy diversification policy through dedicated technical and diplomatic work.

The President urged the Commission to ensure that Nigeria's participation in the partnership translates into local production capabilities and improved access to affordable energy. He emphasized that the ultimate goal is to improve the living standards of Nigerians through reliable and cost-effective energy solutions derived from domestic resources.