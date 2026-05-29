Tinubu Defends Tough Economic Reforms in Third Anniversary Address

President Bola Tinubu marked his third year in office by defending the removal of fuel subsidies and exchange rate reforms, citing economic progress and infrastructure development despite ongoing hardships.

President Bola Tinubu , on Friday, May 29, issued a statement defending his administration's tough policies as he marked his third year in the Presidential Villa.

Tinubu argued that the fuel subsidy and multiple exchange rate windows were sabotaging Nigeria's economy before he took office. He also addressed security challenges, claiming significant progress against insurgency. In his address, Tinubu acknowledged the sacrifices made by Nigerians due to rising costs but insisted the reforms were necessary to avert fiscal collapse.

He highlighted economic indicators such as the stock market boom, with the All Share Index rising from 53,000 in 2023 to 250,000, and market capitalization increasing from N30 trillion to N160 trillion. He pointed to infrastructure projects, including over 2,700 kilometers of highways under construction, such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway.

In the oil and gas sector, Tinubu noted that reforms attracted billions in investments, with the NLNG Train 7 project nearing completion and expanded domestic refining capacity. He also addressed the power sector, saying direct challenges are being tackled after years of debt and underinvestment. Tinubu concluded by calling for continued support from Nigerians, emphasizing that the difficult decisions were for long-term national recovery.

The speech aimed to reassure citizens that despite current hardships, the country is on a path to sustainable growth and stability. Critics, however, argue that the rising cost of living has placed unbearable pressure on ordinary families, and questions remain about the effectiveness of security measures in various regions. The president's address comes amid ongoing debates about the pace of economic recovery and the distribution of benefits from the reforms.

Analysis suggests that while macroeconomic indicators show improvement, microeconomic conditions for many Nigerians remain challenging. The administration faces the task of translating macroeconomic gains into tangible improvements in living standards. Tinubu's third anniversary speech thus serves as both a defense of his policies and a call for patience as the nation undergoes a fundamental transformation.

The path forward, according to the president, requires collective effort and resilience to overcome the inherited difficulties and build a more prosperous Nigeria for future generations





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