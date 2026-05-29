Tinubu Defends Tough Economic Policies on Third Anniversary, Cites Necessity to Avert Collapse

President Bola Tinubu marks three years in office by justifying fuel subsidy removal and forex reforms as essential to prevent fiscal breakdown, amid criticism over rising hardship.

In a statement marking the end of his third year in office, Nigeria n President Bola Tinubu defended his administration's tough economic policies, arguing they were necessary to prevent fiscal collapse.

The president, who is seeking re-election, acknowledged the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidies and exchange rate reforms but insisted that inaction would have led to a deeper crisis. He said Nigeria was spending 18.4 billion naira daily on petrol subsidies in 2022, totaling over 4 trillion naira that could have been used for infrastructure, health, and education.

He also noted that multiple exchange rate windows had led to losses of more than 8 trillion naira over three years due to rent-seeking and speculation. The statement comes amid Nigeria's worst economic crisis in a generation, with inflation soaring and living costs rising sharply. Critics argue the policies have disproportionately affected the poor, while the president maintains they were essential for long-term stability.

Tinubu highlighted achievements in education, health, and security, though security remains a contentious issue as kidnappings and killings persist. The full text of his address was released by the presidency, emphasizing the administration's commitment to reform over short-term comfort. The president concluded that the nation chose reform over ruin and decisiveness over hesitation, urging citizens to remain patient as the benefits of the policies begin to materialize.

The statement reflects the administration's continued effort to justify its economic agenda amid widespread public discontent. Tinubu's defense of the policies is likely to feature prominently in the upcoming election campaign, as he seeks to convince voters that the sacrifices were worthwhile. The government has pointed to modest improvements in some economic indicators, but many Nigerians remain skeptical. The anniversary address serves as both a progress report and a plea for understanding, as the president navigates a challenging political landscape.

The full impact of the reforms remains to be seen, but Tinubu's message is clear: difficult decisions were necessary to avert a national catastrophe. The coming months will test whether the public's patience holds and whether the promised recovery materializes





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Tinubu Nigeria Economic Reforms Subsidy Removal Anniversary

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