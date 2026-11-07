Tinubu Defends Economic Record at Rivers Rally, Urges Youth for PVC Collection

President Tinubu defended his administration's economic progress during a Rivers State rally, attributing salary payments to policy shifts and urging voters to collect PVCs for future stability.

President Tinubu addressed a massive gathering at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to reaffirm his administration's commitment to reversing economic decay and to solicit political support for his upcoming re-election bid. The presidential rally, hosted by the Rainbow Coalition led by Governor Nyesom Wike, served as a critical platform for the President to directly challenge opposition narratives regarding the country's economic trajectory and to highlight tangible achievements in public sector remuneration and pension disbursements.

Tinubu Rebuts Atiku Claims Over University Project

President Tinubu launched a sharp critique against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar during the event, asserting that the opposition candidate lacks the moral integrity to criticize the current administration's handling of national affairs. The President challenged Atiku's credibility by questioning the origin of a specific university project, asking the crowd to consider who actually financed and executed the institution while Atiku was in charge of the economy, implying that public funds rather than Atiku's personal effort were responsible for the development. In a swift response to these allegations, Atiku denied that the university project commenced during his tenure as Vice President, stating that his investments in education predated his swearing in as Vice President in 1999, although official records indicate that the university officially took off in 2003.

Also read Tinubu to Rivers voters: Give me another four years to deliver prosperity

Salary Payments and Economic Recovery Claims

Highlighting the economic conditions he inherited, President Tinubu stated that 27 out of 36 states were unable to pay workers' salaries when he assumed office, a situation that severely impacted family dependants, local markets, and the broader population. He declared that his administration has successfully reversed this decay, ensuring that wage payments are now restored across the federation. The President emphasized that the payment of salaries has profound economic implications due to the number of dependants relying on individual wage earners, suggesting that stabilizing this flow of income is essential for revitalizing local economies and supporting household prosperity throughout Nigeria.

Call for Youth Engagement and PVC Collection

Addressing the young people of Nigeria directly, President Tinubu described the upcoming electoral period as a pivotal moment for their future, urging them to actively participate in the ongoing voter registration and Permanent Voter Card (PVC) collection processes. He characterized the PVC as a crucial weapon that citizens can use to determine the country's political and economic future, stating that there is no reverse gear for the progress his administration has made in the last three years. The President insisted that the progress recorded across various sectors is irreversible and that the steps taken were specifically in the interest of millions of Nigerian youths, urging them to support his re-election during next year's poll to maintain the momentum of national development.

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Recognition of Political Stability in Rivers State

The President also used the platform to commend Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his maturity and commitment to peace during a recent political crisis that involved a standoff with his predecessor and the state House of Assembly. President Tinubu recalled that he declared a six-month state of emergency in the state in May 2023, suspending the governor and the assembly when the situation appeared to spiral out of control. He praised Governor Fubara for respecting the intervention, maintaining peace, and demonstrating a commitment to democracy, while also commending the people of Rivers State for their role in resolving political disagreements through dialogue and reconciliation.

Focus on Pension Obligations and Future Prosperity

Beyond immediate political appeals, President Tinubu highlighted his administration's efforts to address outstanding pension and gratuity obligations, claiming that retired engineers, welders, and teachers are now receiving their entitled benefits. He reiterated that the objective of his economic policies is to ensure that prosperity reaches every Nigerian household, stressing that the education, welfare, and skills development of youths remain central to his administration's priorities. The President expressed gratitude to the people of Rivers State for their significant contribution to his victory in the 2023 presidential election, noting that their support gave him the mandate to pursue policies aimed at setting the stage for Nigeria's leap into a golden age of prosperity.