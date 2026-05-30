Tinubu Declares Nigeria's Economy Recovered as States End Federal Salary Dependence

President Bola Tinubu announced that Nigeria's economy has rebounded, with states no longer requiring federal interventions to pay salaries. He reflected on the difficult path to his presidency, credited governors for maintaining public confidence during reforms, and highlighted infrastructure projects and agricultural potential as drivers of growth.

President Bola Tinubu has stated that Nigeria's economy is on a path to recovery, with states no longer reliant on federal government interventions to meet salary obligations.

In a recent address, Tinubu reflected on his challenging journey to the presidency, citing political and legal hurdles. He praised governors and party members for their steadfast support during a period when specific policy details were withheld due to strategic considerations. Tinubu emphasized that Nigeria has averted an economic collapse, noting positive indicators such as growth in agriculture, ongoing infrastructure projects, and a resurgence in the housing sector.

He highlighted the transition from states seeking federal bailouts for salary payments to a more sustainable fiscal footing. The President pointed to developments along the Sokoto-Badagry corridor, including irrigation dams and potential for electricity generation, as examples of untapped economic opportunities. Urging governors to prioritize agricultural development, Tinubu expressed confidence in Nigeria's ability to achieve food sufficiency and sovereignty through optimal land use.

His remarks underscore a narrative of resilience and reform, framing the past three years of "painful reforms" as necessary steps toward resetting the economy. The address served both as a report on progress and a call to action for subnational leaders to harness regional potentials, particularly in agriculture and infrastructure, to sustain the momentum of recovery





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Tinubu Nigeria Economy Recovery States Federal Government Salary Payments Agriculture Infrastructure Sokoto-Badagry Corridor Food Sufficiency

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