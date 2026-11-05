Tinubu Congratulates Flamingos After 3-1 Semi-Final Win Over Brazil, Urges Them To Beat Japan In Final

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria's Flamingos on reaching their first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final after a 3-1 win over Brazil, and urged them to defeat Japan in Saturday's final.

President Bola Tinubu has charged Nigeria's U-17 women's national football team, the Flamingos, to complete their historic World Cup campaign by defeating Japan in Saturday's final and bringing home the trophy.

The President issued the charge on Thursday while congratulating the team on their 3-1 victory over Brazil in Wednesday's semi-final. The win secured Nigeria's first-ever appearance in the final, making the Flamingos the first African team to reach that stage. In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described the achievement as a moment of immense national pride, saying the young footballers had brought joy to millions of Nigerians at home and abroad.

Also read Nigeria's Flamingos Reach Historic First U-17 Women's World Cup Final After Defeating Brazil

Tinubu Urges Flamingos Discipline

He urged the players to approach the championship decider with confidence, discipline and the fighting spirit that had distinguished their performances throughout the tournament. He also applauded the coaching crew and all those whose hard work and support contributed to the team's successful campaign. The semi-final was played at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, Morocco. Nigeria scored three goals before Brazil netted an 89th minute consolation strike.

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Queen Joseph gave Nigeria a 1-0 lead in the 56th minute, Awawu Bashiru doubled the advantage to 2-0 in the 71st minute, and the Nigerian girls extended their lead to 3-0 in the 86th minute. Brazil pulled a late goal back to make it 3-1, but Nigeria sealed the historic win. Nigeria will now meet Japan in the final.

Japan defeated defending champions North Korea 4-1 via a penalty shootout on Wednesday after their semi-final encounter ended 1-1 after normal time. The Flamingos are now preparing for the decisive encounter against Japan. Tinubu assured the players of Nigerians' prayers, goodwill and unwavering support as they prepare for the final. He expressed confidence in the team's ability to clinch the trophy and urged the players to give their best.

President Praises Team Spirit

He said: I encourage you to approach the final with the same fighting spirit and belief that have brought you this far. I have confidence in your ability to make history by winning the coveted world title. The President particularly praised the team for demonstrating Nigeria's sporting potential and inspiring young girls across the country to pursue their ambitions without limitations.

He called on Nigerians to rally behind the young players, describing them as worthy ambassadors whose achievements continue to showcase the country's sporting excellence. He added: I call on all Nigerians to rally behind the young ambassadors of the nation, whose achievements continue to showcase Nigeria's sporting excellence and inspire a new generation of girls to pursue their dreams uninhibited. Once again, Nigeria is proud of you. Go for the trophy, Flamingos!

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Nigeria will confront Japan for the chance to secure the country's first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title.