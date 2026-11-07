Tinubu and First Lady Hail Flamingos After Nigeria Wins First FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu have congratulated Nigeria's Flamingos for becoming the first African team to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after a 2-1 victory over Japan in Rabat, Morocco.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria's Flamingos for making history as the first African team to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after their 2-1 victory over Japan in Saturday's final in Rabat, Morocco.

The historic title ended Africa's long wait for the global youth women's football crown. The President received the cheering news upon his return from campaign engagements in Akwa Ibom and Rivers States. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described the victory as a source of national pride and fresh inspiration to young Nigerians, especially girls aspiring to excel in sports.

Also read Tinubu congratulates Flamingos for winning FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Flamingos Defeat Japan To Win World Cup

Flamingos Defeat Japan To Win World Cup The Flamingos clinched the title for the first time after defeating Japan 2-1. The Nigerian girls produced a determined performance to overcome their Japanese opponents. Awawu Bashiru opened the scoring in the 39th minute with a long-range effort after Japan's goalkeeper spilled the ball into her own net. The Flamingos doubled their advantage just two minutes into the second half when Oluebube Umejiaku found the net, giving Nigeria a commanding 2-0 lead.

Japan refused to surrender, however, as midfielder Fuki Ito capitalised on a rebound to reduce the deficit 10 minutes before the end of regulation time, setting up a tense finish. Despite Japan's late pressure, the Flamingos held on to their advantage to seal a memorable victory and claim Nigeria's first-ever FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup crown. They held on tight to the lead until the blast of the final whistle to emerge as the new FIFA Under-17 Women's Champions.

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Nigeria Becomes First African Dual Winner The Flamingos made history by becoming the first African team to win the competition since its inception in 2008. Nigeria also became the first African country to win both the FIFA Under-17 Men's and Women's World Cups. Tinubu said the young players had demonstrated courage, discipline, determination and the resilience associated with the Nigerian spirit.

President Tinubu Commends Team Effort

He recalled that the team had pledged to win the trophy following their semi-final victory, commending them for fulfilling that promise through determination, collective effort and unwavering belief in their abilities. According to him, the achievement has placed the players in the nation's sporting history and demonstrated that Nigerian girls can compete and excel at the highest level when given the necessary opportunities and support.

He particularly applauded Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku, whose goals secured the victory against Japan, while praising the entire squad for the teamwork and commitment that propelled Nigeria to the title. He also congratulated the coaching crew, the Nigeria Football Federation and the National Sports Commission for their respective contributions to the team's historic campaign.

Tinubu said the triumph would inspire millions of young Nigerian girls to pursue their ambitions, stressing that hard work, opportunity and determination could open doors to the highest levels of achievement. The President reaffirmed his administration's commitment to strengthening grassroots sports development and creating more opportunities for young Nigerians, particularly girls, to discover, develop and realise their potential.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Hails Flamingos

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Hails Flamingos First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has described Nigeria's historic victory at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup as a landmark achievement that has elevated the country and Africa's profile in global women's football. Mrs Tinubu said the Flamingos' triumph demonstrated the power of resilience, teamwork, commitment and determination, noting that the young players had overcome early setbacks to emerge world champions.

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The wife of the President, in a congratulatory message to the team, said she was delighted to join millions of Nigerians in celebrating the achievement, which made the Flamingos the first African team to win the global age-grade women's football competition. She particularly applauded the players for bouncing back from their shaky start to record six consecutive victories on their way to lifting the trophy.

Mrs Tinubu said: I am particularly proud of this inspiring feat, which has now placed the country, and indeed Africa, at the pinnacle of women's football across the world. She attributed the success to the players' team spirit, dedication and hard work, adding that their achievement had made Nigeria the toast of the international community.

President Tinubu Sends Historic Congratulatory Message He urged the Flamingos to sustain the winning spirit, describing their achievement as a moment that would remain a source of inspiration and national pride. In his message, Tinubu said: What wonderful news to return home to! Our young girls have conquered the world and given Nigerians everywhere another reason to celebrate our great country. To our gallant Flamingos, I say congratulations.

You have shown courage, discipline, determination and the Nigerian spirit of never giving up. He added: I followed your journey throughout this tournament, and after your semi-final victory, you promised to bring the trophy home. Today, you have kept that promise. You believed in yourselves, fought for one another and carried our nation's flag to the very top of the world.

Your victory is an inspiration to millions of young Nigerian girls who dream of achieving greatness. You have shown them that with hard work, opportunity and determination, they too can reach the highest levels of achievement. The President continued: Today, Nigeria celebrates you. You have written your names in gold, and your country is immensely proud of you. Congratulations once again, Flamingos. Thank you for making Nigeria proud.