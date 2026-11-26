President Bola Tinubu extends birthday wishes to ADC candidate Atiku Abubakar, highlighting shared democratic values despite current political differences.

President Bola Tinubu has publicly extended warmest congratulations to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the latter marks his significant 80th birthday anniversary. The greeting was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on November 25, 2026, acknowledging Atiku's status as the African Democratic Congress presidential candidate. Despite their current positions as political rivals, the President emphasized the necessity of fostering national unity through respect for democratic engagement.

Tinubu Honors Atiku Abubakar’s 80th Birthday

In his message, President Bola Tinubu highlighted the long-standing political relationship between himself and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. He noted that their shared commitment to democratic pluralism has been a defining feature of Nigeria's political landscape for decades. The President specifically recalled his own support for Atiku’s 2007 presidential bid, which was conducted under the defunct Action Congress platform.

Also read Tinubu Felicitates Atiku Abubakar at 80, Recalls 2007 Presidential Bid Support

This historical support was cited by Tinubu as evidence of his belief that democracy flourishes when multiple political actors can participate freely. He argued that presenting alternative visions and engaging in national conversations about leadership strengthens the entire governance structure. The tribute served as a public acknowledgment of Atiku’s undying commitment to the country's democratic institutions.

Advocacy for Politics Without Bitterness

President Tinubu articulated a political philosophy that prioritizes deepening democracy and strengthening political institutions above partisan interests. He stated that respecting divergent opinions is essential for sustaining an environment where political competition serves the broader interests of Nigerians. The President reiterated his long-standing advocacy for politics without bitterness, urging space for reconciliation after disagreements.

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Although President Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar now travel different political paths and hold contrasting views on various national issues, the President insisted that their shared commitment to Nigeria’s unity must remain paramount. He emphasized that the nation’s democracy benefits significantly from citizens who remain dedicated to the rule of law and national development. This stance underscores a desire to maintain civil discourse even amidst intense electoral competition.

Highlighting Atiku’s Economic and Educational Legacy

Beyond political rivalry, President Tinubu acknowledged Atiku Abubakar’s substantial contributions to education, entrepreneurship, and the private sector. He noted that Atiku’s involvement in business development and investments has created tangible economic opportunities and jobs for the Nigerian people. This recognition shifts the narrative from political conflict to shared national progress in key developmental sectors.

The President specifically pointed to Atiku’s establishment of the American University of Nigeria, Yola, as a significant achievement. He described this institution as vital for expanding access to quality higher education and strengthening human capital development in the region. By highlighting this specific initiative, Tinubu validated the former Vice President’s impact on infrastructure and educational standards.

Future Implications for Nigerian Democracy

As Atiku Abubakar joins the Octogenarian Club, President Bola Tinubu wished him good health, renewed strength, and many more years of service. The message concluded with a formal wish for the ADC candidate to continue contributing to both the nation and humanity at large. This public display of respect sets a tone of mature political interaction ahead of future electoral cycles.

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The tribute reinforces the idea that Nigeria’s democratic stability depends on the willingness of political elites to honor each other’s contributions regardless of current affiliations. By invoking historical precedents like the 2007 election support, the President contextualizes their current rivalry within a broader framework of shared history. This approach aims to reassure citizens that political differences do not equate to a breakdown of national cohesion.