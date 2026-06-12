Tinubu Confers National Awards on 51 Nigerians Including Igbokwe Media Icons and Pro-Democracy Activists

President Bola Tinubu awarded 51 prominent Nigerians in a Democracy Day broadcast honoring June 12 heroes while addressing security economic and governance issues including a record defense budget power sector reforms and local government autonomy.

President Bola Tinubu has conferred national awards on 51 eminent Nigerians including All Progressives Congress chieftain Joe Igbokwe prominent media icons pro-democracy activists and retired military officers who fought against military dictatorship during the historic June 12 struggle.

In a nationwide broadcast marking 27 years of unbroken civilian rule in commemoration of the 2026 Democracy Day the President paid tributes to the late Chief M.K. O. Abiola the winner of the annulled June 12 1993 presidential election and other icons stating that while Nigeria's democracy is not perfect it remains the ultimate vehicle for national development.

Prominent among those listed for national awards alongside Igbokwe are National Democratic Coalition chieftains Chief Ayo Opadokun Chief Ralph Obioha and Dr. Arthur Nwankwo posthumous media veterans Lade Bonuola Femi Kusa Sir Ademola Osinubi and Dele Alake and activists Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin Richard Akinnola and Prof. Sylvester Odion-Akhaine. Significantly the President recognized soldier-democrats who opposed military junta regimes including retired Colonels Sambo Dasuki and Lawan Gwadabe Major-General Ishola Williams and the Etsu Nupe Brigadier Yahaya Abubakar.

The President also approved the renaming of the Institute of Petroleum Studies Kaduna as the General Shehu Musa Yar'Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology





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Tinubu Democracy Day National Awards June 12 Security Economy Power Sector

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