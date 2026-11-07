Tinubu condoles Niger junta leader Tiani over father's death at 110

President Bola Tinubu has extended condolences to Niger Republic's military leader, General Abdourahamane Tiani, over the death of his father, Elhadji Tiani Hassane, who died on Thursday at the age of 110. The message comes amid efforts to sustain relations between Nigeria and Niger following diplomatic tensions after the July 2023 coup.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his condolences to the military leader of Niger Republic, General Abdourahamane Tiani, over the death of his father, Elhadji Tiani Hassane, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 110.

The condolence message was signed on Saturday by Tinubu's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga. Tinubu described the loss of a father as a profound and deeply personal grief. He urged the Nigerien leader to draw comfort from the remarkable longevity and enduring legacy of the deceased. The President noted that the late Hassane lived a fulfilled life, spanning more than a century, during which he made significant contributions to the lives of those around him.

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Tinubu Conveys Deep Condolences To General Tiani

In the message, Tinubu said, The passing of a father brings a profound and deeply personal grief. He added, In this moment of mourning, I pray that you will find solace in the enduring legacy of faith, honour, and integrity that your father leaves behind, and in the knowledge that his long and fulfilled life was a blessing to all who knew him.

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The President further reassured the Nigerien leader of Nigeria's support, emphasising the bond between the two neighbouring countries. He said, Nigeria stands in solidarity with Your Excellency and the Government and people of the Republic of Niger during this period of grief. Tinubu also said the government and people of Nigeria shared in the grief of General Tiani, his family and the people of Niger Republic.

Tinubu prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus and give General Tiani, his family and all those he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss. He prayed that Almighty Allah, in His infinite mercy, would grant the deceased Al-Jannah Firdaus and comfort all those he left behind.

Message Highlights Nigeria Niger Relations Amid Tensions

The condolence message comes amid efforts to sustain relations between Nigeria and the Niger Republic following the political and diplomatic tensions that arose from the July 2023 military takeover in Niger. In that coup, Tiani led the overthrow of elected President Mohamed Bazoum. Nigeria, under Tinubu, then chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, spearheaded regional pressure, including the threat of military intervention, to restore civilian rule.

The move exacerbated already strained ties between the two countries, even as Niger joined Burkina Faso and Mali in withdrawing from ECOWAS and forming the Alliance of Sahel States. Despite these tensions, Tinubu's message stressed solidarity and shared grief with Niger during this period of mourning.