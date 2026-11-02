Tinubu Concludes Saudi Visit After Entering Holy Kaaba, Prays for Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has concluded his visit to Saudi Arabia, where he performed Umrah and entered the Holy Kaaba, praying for Nigeria's peace, unity and prosperity.

President Bola Tinubu has concluded his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he performed the lesser Hajj, known as Umrah, and was granted the rare privilege of entering the Holy Kaaba in Makkah to offer prayers.

Tinubu disclosed this on Monday in a post on his verified X handle, @officialABAT, shortly after concluding the visit. He said he used the spiritual opportunity to pray for Nigeria's peace, unity, stability and prosperity. The President described the opportunity to enter Islam's most sacred shrine and perform the Umrah pilgrimage as a deeply cherished experience, particularly given the chance it afforded him to seek divine blessings for Nigeria and its people.

Also read Tinubu Prays Inside Kaaba in Makkah, Vows to Serve Nigeria and Advance Project Nigeria

Tinubu Thanks Saudi Leaders For Visit

He expressed profound appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, for extending the rare privilege to him and members of his delegation. Tinubu also acknowledged the hospitality and brotherly care extended to the Nigerian delegation by the Saudi authorities throughout the visit. He said the gesture reflects the enduring bonds of faith and friendship between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

I have concluded my visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where, together with members of my delegation, I had the rare honour of entering the Holy Kaaba to pray, and of performing Umrah, Tinubu wrote. I am deeply grateful to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for extending this privilege to us, and for their gracious hospitality and brotherly care, he added.

The President described the gesture as a reflection of the longstanding relationship between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, particularly their shared religious and diplomatic ties. According to him, the opportunity to enter the Holy Kaaba provided a special moment to seek divine intervention for Nigeria and its people. It reflects the enduring bonds of faith and friendship between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, he stated.

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In those sacred moments, I prayed for peace, unity and prosperity for our dear nation and for all Nigerians, he added. The visit further highlighted the longstanding diplomatic, cultural and religious relations between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, anchored on shared Islamic heritage, mutual respect and cooperation in areas of common interest.

Saudi Arabia remains an important partner to Nigeria, particularly in trade, investment and religious affairs, as well as a major destination for thousands of Nigerian Muslims undertaking the annual Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages. The President's visit also provided an opportunity to reinforce the longstanding relationship between the two countries and acknowledge the importance of continued engagement in advancing their shared interests.

President Seeks Wisdom And Resilience

Earlier, Tinubu had expressed confidence that Almighty Allah had answered his prayers for wisdom and resilience to enable him to continue leading the country. He made the disclosure on Monday while reflecting on his spiritual experience in Saudi Arabia, where he was led into the Holy Kaaba by Sheikh Dahlulah Muthawal of Masjid al-Haram.

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described the opportunity as a historic and deeply cherished spiritual privilege. During the interaction, the President revealed that he had asked Allah for wisdom and resilience to continue serving Nigerians. Well, I asked for wisdom and resilience to continue to serve the people. I know that prayer has been granted.

Before the 2023 election, I did the same thing. I asked Allah to bless my Umrah then, and He did. And I promised that I would come back to thank Him, he said. Tinubu also reflected on Surah Aal-Imran, Verse 26 of the Holy Qur'an, which speaks about Allah's ultimate authority over power and sovereignty.

He maintained that political authority was a responsibility that must be exercised with humility and in accordance with God's dictates. There is no other God but Almighty Allah. He is the giver and the taker. He owns power and authority.

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He says, If I give you, use it well. If you don't use it in accordance with my dictates, I can take it from you and give it to another person. I am the only One who has that authority, the President stated. He further described his emergence as Nigeria's leader as a special blessing from Allah, adding that the experience had strengthened his commitment to national development.

Economic Optimism And Youth Investment

My commitment to Project Nigeria is higher. I am determined to usher in prosperity and fully develop the country, consistent with the wish of Allah and the support of the people, he said. On the economy, Tinubu expressed optimism about the direction of his administration, describing the country's economic foundation as solid. The foundation is solid, and the economy has come out of the dark tunnel.

This is inspiring, he said. He also emphasised the need to invest in young Nigerians, noting that the decisions taken by present leaders would determine how future generations remember them. We need to build a future for our youth. If we don't invest in their future, how do we want to be remembered as leaders 50 years from now?

That's the main thing. So this is a rare privilege to lead the country, he added. The President reiterated his administration's commitment to strengthening the economy, expanding opportunities for young people and creating an environment where Nigerians could achieve their potential.

Melaye Challenges Tinubu On Quran

Meanwhile, former Senator Dino Melaye said he would like to engage Tinubu in a competition involving citations from the Holy Qur'an immediately after his return from Saudi Arabia. In a post on X, Melaye wrote: Now that Alhaji Bola Tinubu is in Umrah. Immediately he comes back I challenge him to a Quranic citation competition with me. No one can mock God.

SDM. President Tinubu performed Umrah early Friday morning in the holy city of Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The visit underscored the importance of continued engagement between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia in advancing their shared interests.