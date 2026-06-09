Tinubu Commissions EFCC Zonal Office in Ekiti, Vows to Strengthen Anti-Corruption Fight

President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, has commissioned the new Economic and Financial Crimes Commission zonal directorate office in Ekiti State, expressing confidence that it will bolster Nigeria's fight against corruption and economic crimes.

President Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence that the newly commissioned Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) Zonal Directorate Office in Ekiti State will strengthen Nigeria's fight against corruption, economic crimes and illicit financial activities.

Tinubu stated this on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti during the commissioning of the Ekiti Zonal Directorate Office Complex of the EFCC. Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu said the establishment of the zonal office will strengthen the country's anti-corruption institutions in ensuring that economic and financial crimes are effectively tackled at the grassroots. He stressed that no nation could attain sustainable development if corruption was allowed to undermine public institutions and public trust.

Shettima commended EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede and the management of the Commission for their commitment and determination in prosecuting the anti-corruption war. The Vice President described the new facility as a state-of-the-art complex that would further motivate EFCC personnel to intensify efforts against economic and financial crimes, which he identified as major impediments to national development.

He equally commended the government and people of Ekiti State for supporting the establishment of the facility and urged officers deployed to the new office to discharge their duties with professionalism and integrity. Shettima stated that the institutions built and the pace at which they are invested in matter greatly.

He emphasized that no nation can rise above the integrity of its public systems because development is defeated when corruption is allowed to stand between citizens and the promises of the state. The EFCC was created to defend that promise, to protect the economy from criminal enterprise, and to remind every citizen that public trust is sacred.

He expressed pleasure on behalf of President Tinubu to be part of the commissioning, marking a new chapter in the history of the agency. He commended Olukoyede and his team for their steadfastness, commitment, and vigor in the aggressive pursuit of the anti-corruption war. Their work affirms the conviction that the fight against corruption must be organized, sustained, and supported by the right institutions, the right tools, and the right working environment.

The present administration considers it important that law enforcement agencies critical to collective safety, security, prosperity, and general well-being have the necessary facilities to enhance their efficiency. Shettima expressed confidence that this state-of-the-art facility will further motivate EFCC staff to rededicate themselves to combating economic and financial crimes, which remain major obstacles to the nation's progress. Investing in the capacity and welfare of officers of anti-corruption agencies, particularly the EFCC, is a strategic national imperative.

The Commission occupies a central position in both the economic reform agenda and the national security architecture. Through aggressive asset tracing and recovery, the Commission has made resources available for critical social investment programmes such as the Student Loan Scheme (NELFUND) and the consumer credit scheme CREDICORP.

The prosecution of several high-profile corruption cases, including the conviction of a former minister and a former Managing Director of a national investment bank, sends a clear message that there are no hiding places for the corrupt. These measures demonstrate that Nigeria will not tolerate corruption and that offenders will be punished under its laws.

Shettima encouraged the EFCC and sister agencies, including the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to sustain the present tempo until corruption is reduced to the barest minimum in national life. The government will continue to invest in strengthening anti-corruption agencies through conducive working environments, competitive welfare packages, operational independence, and adequate training opportunities. The sacrifices made in defence of the nation's well-being will not be taken for granted.

Earlier, EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede described the commissioning of the office complex as a major milestone in the Commission's institutional development and anti-corruption mandate. Olukoyede said the office was established to close operational gaps in the coverage of Ekiti and Ondo states, which were previously supervised by distant EFCC zones.

He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu, the National Assembly, the Ekiti State Government, and Nigerians for supporting the project, assuring residents that the Commission's presence in the zone should not be viewed as a source of fear but as a reassurance that law enforcement will protect them from economic and financial crimes. The new zonal office will enhance the Commission's ability to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption, money laundering, and other financial crimes in the region.

It will also facilitate closer collaboration with state authorities and local communities in the fight against graft. The commissioning ceremony was attended by top government officials, traditional rulers, and members of the public, reflecting broad support for the anti-corruption efforts. The EFCC remains committed to its mandate and will continue to work tirelessly to rid Nigeria of corruption and economic crimes





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