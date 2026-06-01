Tinubu Commends Nigerian Navy at 70th Anniversary Fleet Review, Commissions Three New Vessels

President Bola Tinubu praises the Nigerian Navy for its role in securing maritime assets and boosting national revenue during the 2026 International Fleet Review in Lagos. He commissions three new naval vessels and reiterates commitment to modernizing the force.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that the Nigerian Navy has become a critical pillar in protecting and sustaining the nation's economic growth, commending the service for its role in securing the country's maritime assets and boosting national revenue.

He made this statement during the 2026 International Fleet Review held at the Eko Atlantic Waterfront in Lagos, as part of activities marking the Nigerian Navy's 70th anniversary. The event also featured the commissioning of three new naval vessels: NNS Oloibiri, NNS Mambila, and NNS Gurara.

Tinubu highlighted the strategic importance of Nigeria's maritime domain to the economy, noting that the Navy's success in tackling piracy, crude oil theft, illegal fishing, maritime smuggling, and other transnational crimes has strengthened the nation's economic fortunes. In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President emphasized that Nigeria's maritime domain, endowed with immense natural wealth, remains a vital pillar of the national economy, serving as a major source of foreign exchange and a critical artery for global trade.

He commended the Nigerian Navy for its steadfast guardianship of this strategic space. Tinubu observed that through the effective integration of surveillance systems, rapid response mechanisms, and robust enforcement operations, the Navy has succeeded in eliminating piracy in Nigerian waters and significantly reducing crude oil theft and associated maritime crimes. These achievements have enhanced the security of littoral communities and contributed to increased oil production, thereby supporting national economic growth.

According to the President, the Navy's operational achievements have translated into improved oil production, stronger government revenues, and enhanced investor confidence in Nigeria's maritime sector. He described the Navy's 70th anniversary theme, Seven Decades of Operational Excellence, as a reflection of its proven record of service and contribution to national development. The President expressed confidence that the Nigerian Navy will sustain this momentum and continue to secure the maritime environment as a thriving engine of the blue economy.

He noted that the Navy has evolved into a formidable maritime force whose operational successes continue to enhance security within Nigeria's territorial waters while contributing to regional and international maritime stability. Beyond the maritime domain, Tinubu also commended the Nigerian Navy for its contributions to counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations across the country. He praised the courage and professionalism demonstrated by the Special Boat Service in executing complex missions.

With the recent induction of the Nigerian Navy Marines into operational theatres, the President expressed confidence that even greater successes will be recorded. He acknowledged the Navy's collaboration with other security agencies, regional partners, and international allies in making the Gulf of Guinea safer for commercial shipping and maritime activities. Tinubu thanked foreign navies and friendly nations that participated in the International Fleet Review, describing their presence as evidence of growing international cooperation in maritime security and collective prosperity.

He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to strengthening the operational capabilities of the Navy through sustained investments in modern platforms, advanced technology, personnel welfare, training, and capacity development. The President congratulated the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, officers, ratings, veterans, and families of naval personnel on the milestone anniversary and urged them to remain steadfast in their commitment to duty and national service.

Earlier, Vice Admiral Abbas attributed the Navy's recent operational successes to strategic investments, policy support, and strong leadership by the Tinubu administration. He said the acquisition of modern platforms, improved surveillance capabilities, and enhanced collaboration among security agencies have significantly strengthened Nigeria's maritime security architecture





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigerian Navy Tinubu Maritime Security Fleet Review Blue Economy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oyo abduction: ''Nigerian politicians satanic, Tinubu may be disgraced out'The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Sunday blasted Nigerian politicians over the recent abduction of

Read more »

Nigerian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Bola Tinubu's PoliciesAdewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has faulted the policies of President Bola Tinubu, saying the lives of Nigerians are not better off since the former Lagos State governor assumed power in 2023.

Read more »

Tinubu Praises Nigerian Navy for Eradicating Piracy and Oil Theft at International Fleet ReviewPresident Bola Tinubu lauded the Nigerian Navy during the International Fleet Review in Lagos, highlighting its success in eliminating piracy, cutting crude oil theft, and supporting internal security. The ceremony, marking the navy's 70th anniversary, also saw the commissioning of three new vessels and emphasized the force's role in boosting the blue economy and national growth.

Read more »

Tinubu hails Navy, inaugurates new ships, Combined Maritime TaskforceThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu hails Navy, inaugurates new ships, Combined Maritime Taskforce

Read more »