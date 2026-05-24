Tinubu Clinches APC Presidential Ticket for 2027 Election

President Bola Tinubu clinched the All Progressives Congress presidential ticket for the 2027 general election on Sunday, May 23, after winning the nationwide direct primaries.

President Bola Tinubu clinched the All Progressives Congress presidential ticket for the 2027 general election on Sunday, May 23. The APC held nationwide direct primaries across all 8,809 wards on Saturday, May 23, and the final figures were announced by the Returning Officer and Chairman of the Presidential Primary Elections Committee, Pius Anyim.

The APC kicked off its 2027 primary elections with the House of Representatives exercise, followed by the Senate primaries, state Houses of Assembly primaries, governorship primaries, and the presidential primary. During the presidential primary declaration, Anyim stated that a total of 12,643,330 registered voters stood, 11,069,756 were accredited, and 11,015,665 votes were cast. Tinubu was declared the winner of the APC presidential primary election and received the party's certificate of return and flag.

He thanked the party leadership and members who voted for him and pledged to build an even more inclusive government. Tinubu accepted the nomination with humility and gratitude and acknowledged the trust reposed in him by the party members. He also acknowledged the trust reposed in him by his sole contender, Stanley Osifo, and extended a hand of partnership to political opponents and critics of his administration





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APC Presidential Ticket Bola Tinubu 2027 Election Nigeria Politics

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