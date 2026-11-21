President Tinubu releases 78 suspects from the Abuja convoy attack, triggering divergent political reactions. SDP demands justice, while NDC and Labour Party question the legal basis and consistency of the intervention.

President Bola Tinubu has granted clemency to 78 suspects arrested in connection with an alleged attack on his motorcade in Abuja. This executive decision has ignited a sharp political divide, prompting opposition parties to issue contrasting statements regarding the nature of the incident and the appropriateness of the presidential intervention. The controversy centers on the events of November 13, when the President's convoy was reportedly targeted shortly after he attended Jumu'ah prayers at the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque in the Garki District. While some parties condemned the violence as an assault on democracy, others criticized the release as politically motivated and legally questionable.

Divergent Political Reactions to Clemency

The Nigeria Democratic Congress National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, strongly criticized the ruling party's handling of the situation, accusing the All Progressives Congress of exhibiting double standards. Director highlighted the inconsistency in the APC's response, noting that they had initially denied the existence of the incident before acknowledging it through arrests. He questioned why the government only moved to arrest suspects after stones were thrown at the President's vehicle, whereas similar attacks on opposition figures like Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar in Sokoto resulted in no arrests. He demanded that the ruling party explain this discrepancy in enforcing accountability.

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Similarly, the Labour Party National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, challenged the constitutional validity of the President's action. Asogwa argued that releasing suspects who have neither been charged nor convicted by a court undermines the judicial process. He posited that the President's constitutional power of pardon typically applies to individuals who have already gone through the legal system. This stance suggests that the immediate release bypasses established legal procedures, potentially setting a precedent that could complicate future criminal investigations and prosecutions in the nation.

SDP Condemns Violence and Calls for Prosecution

In a contrasting position, the Social Democratic Party National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba, issued a strong condemnation of the attack. Aiyenigba described the incident as an unacceptable assault on democracy and a national embarrassment. He emphasized that while the attack reflects growing public discontent regarding pervasive poverty and insecurity, citizens have a fundamental duty to respect the office of the President. He stressed that political figures promoting violence must be identified and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent against election-related crime.

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Aiyenigba warned against the escalating culture of political intimidation and threats, particularly as the nation prepares for the 2027 general elections. He argued that political parties should seek power through popular support rather than through violence or harassment. The SDP called for a truly democratic practice where Nigerians can exercise their fundamental rights free from fear. This perspective positions the party as advocating for strict law enforcement and accountability to ensure national stability and the survival of democratic institutions in the face of rising political tensions.

Police Confirmation and Release Procedures

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command confirmed the arrest of the 78 suspects on November 16, following intelligence-led operations. Police spokesperson Josephine Adeh stated that the suspects were being processed for release after President Tinubu extended clemency. The directive included instructions for the suspects to be warned and subsequently freed. This official confirmation resolved earlier discrepancies, as the Presidency had previously disputed reports of the attack, with Senior Special Assistant O'tega Ogra dismissing the claims as an opposition narrative. The police involvement thus validated the occurrence of the incident and the subsequent executive intervention.

Implications for 2027 Election Security

The divergent reactions from major political parties underscore the fragile political climate leading up to the 2027 general elections. The SDP's call for prosecution and the NDC's accusation of selective justice highlight deep-seated concerns about equitable law enforcement. As parties begin preparations for the upcoming elections, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential for political violence. The Labour Party's legal arguments further complicate the narrative, suggesting that executive interventions may sometimes bypass judicial oversight. These conflicting viewpoints indicate that the issue of political accountability and the rule of law will remain contentious topics in Nigerian politics.