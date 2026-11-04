Tinubu Cites Taxi Driving Past to Justify Nigeria Education Loan Fund

President Tinubu shares his US taxi driving story to explain the Nigeria Education Loan Fund, citing billions in loans and free schooling for millions.

President Bola Tinubu recently shared a personal anecdote from his youth in the United States to explain his deep commitment to the Nigeria Education Loan Fund ( NELFUND). He revealed that he once worked as a taxi driver in Chicago to finance his university education, a struggle that now drives his administration's push for equitable access to higher learning in Nigeria.

The Personal History Behind The Loan Fund

Tinubu stated that his own financial hardships while studying abroad directly influenced his decision to create NELFUND for Nigerian students. He noted that when he first arrived in the United States, he had to postpone starting school for several months to save enough money for his journey.

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He explained that he drove a taxi to earn money for his education and later worked various jobs to pay his way through university. The President emphasized that he understands the difficulties of paying tuition and accommodation while pursuing an education, adding that he knows what it means to worry about making ends meet.

Financial Support For Students And Institutions

According to the President, education remains a major priority of his administration, with NELFUND having provided over N372 billion in student loans for institutional fees and upkeep. This substantial funding aims to remove the financial barriers that many families face when trying to enroll their children in higher institutions.

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Tinubu also disclosed that students in federal and selected state technical colleges now benefit from free school fees, boarding, textbooks, and uniforms. This initiative is designed to ensure that every Nigerian child deserves equal opportunities regardless of their background or their parents' financial circumstances.

Reforms And Agreements With Academic Unions

The government has reached a new agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to provide for a 40 per cent increase in academic staff remuneration. This agreement includes measures to improve stability in the country's universities and ensures that students complete their courses within the stipulated period.

Tinubu stressed that a four-year course must take four years, asserting that young people deserve to complete their education on time and get on with their lives. This commitment to stability is part of a broader strategy to reduce disruptions in the academic calendar and improve the quality of education.

Healthcare Training And Sector Renewal Initiatives

Further highlighting the administration's focus on specific sectors, Tinubu noted that the Federal Government is investing N110 billion in the rehabilitation of 24 medical schools. This investment has led to an increase in annual nursing enrolment from 28,000 to 115,000, while enrolment in medical and dental programmes has risen from 5,000 to 12,000.

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The President urged Nigerians to explore the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative through an interactive A-Z platform developed by the education ministry. He called on citizens to report challenges affecting education in their communities, stating that such feedback would help the government identify and address gaps in the sector.

Recognition Of Education Leadership And Future Goals

Tinubu commended the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sa'id Ahmad, and the entire education team for their efforts in implementing the administration's reforms. He emphasized that the journey from reform to opportunities and shared prosperity must begin with education.

The President concluded by stating that the circumstances of a child's birth should never determine the limits of their ambition. He reiterated that the government's responsibility is to give every Nigerian child a fair chance to fulfil their potential, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder academic excellence.