Tinubu Challenges Atiku, Pledges Ekiti Support for 2027

President Bola Tinubu questions Atiku Abubakar's national appeal while rallying Ekiti voters for 2027. He highlights state development projects and opposition unity to secure APC dominance.

President Bola Tinubu directly challenged former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar's political viability during a campaign rally in Ado-Ekiti. The President stated that Abubakar must first gain the endorsement of political leaders in his home state before claiming he can win a national election in 2027.

Challenges Atiku's Home Base Support

Tinubu questioned Abubakar's capacity to win a national election, citing a lack of support from key figures in Adamawa State. He listed former governors Boni Haruna, Murtala Nyako, Bala Ngilari, and Jibrilla Bindow, along with the incumbent Ahmadu Fintiri, as leaders who are not backing Abubakar. The President asked how a candidate who cannot control his own state can ask others to elect him. He emphasized that politics relies on grassroots control rather than emotional appeal or social media popularity.

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Ekiti Political Unity and Voter Targets

Governor Biodun Oyebanji affirmed the political unity in Ekiti State, noting that opposition candidates for the upcoming elections openly supported Tinubu. Oyebanji recalled that voters fulfilled their part of an agreement made during the 2022 governorship campaign by supporting both the presidential and gubernatorial candidates. He stated that Ekiti would deliver at least 80 per cent of the total registered votes to Tinubu in the January 16, 2027 presidential election. This endorsement follows the APC's victory in the June 20 governorship election, where the party secured 85.7 per cent of the votes cast.

Campaign Rally and Development Projects

At the APC presidential campaign rally in Ado-Ekiti, the President highlighted several federal interventions in the state. These projects include the reconstruction of the Akure-Ado Roads Ekiti and Itawure-Aramoko roads. Tinubu also noted the establishment of the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin-Ekiti and the approval of a mining and geosciences institute. He thanked the people for re-electing Governor Biodun Oyebanji in the June 20 governorship election, expressing confidence that the APC would secure between 90 and 95 per cent of the votes in Ekiti during the 2027 presidential race.

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Opposition Weakness and Historical Performance

The President dismissed the African Democratic Congress's political strength in Ekiti, pointing out that their candidate secured only about 12,000 votes in the 2026 governorship election. He recalled that Ekiti was the first state to declare results in the 2023 election, giving Tinubu 201,495 votes. This performance delivered victory for the APC in all 16 local government areas of the state. Tinubu used these statistics to argue that political leaders should be judged by their records and what they delivered to the people.

ADPC and Party Officials Mobilize Voters

Former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole highlighted the Tinubu administration's policies on student loans, minimum wage, security, and educational expansion. He mentioned the approval of a N70,000 minimum wage and increased recruitment into the military. Abdulaziz Yari, Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, urged residents to deliver a massive number of votes, aiming for more than 800,000. Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the APC National Chairman, appealed for continuity, citing infrastructure and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund as key achievements.