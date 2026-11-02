Tinubu and Atiku Congratulate Sultan of Sokoto on 20th Anniversary

President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, on his 20th anniversary on the throne, praising his contributions to peace, unity and interfaith harmony.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid tribute to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, on his 20th anniversary on the throne, describing him as a towering moral authority and bridge-builder whose leadership has strengthened religious harmony, national unity, and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

In a congratulatory letter personally signed by the President on Monday, Tinubu praised the Sultan's two decades of leadership as a period in which the ancient institution of the Sokoto Caliphate had not only been preserved but enriched and redeployed as an instrument for peace, unity, and national development. Tinubu said the Sultan, through his leadership, transformed the traditional institution into a powerful platform for promoting peace, fostering interfaith understanding, and advancing the welfare of Nigerians, particularly the poor and vulnerable.

Also read Sultan of Sokoto Marks 20 Years on Throne as Lawmaker Praises His Leadership

He added that the monarch's reign has gone beyond preserving the heritage of the Sokoto Caliphate to repositioning the institution as an influential force for national cohesion. The President wrote: Twenty years ago, you ascended the throne with humility, courage, and a profound sense of duty.

In the two decades since, you have not only preserved the glorious heritage of the Sokoto Caliphate; you have enriched it, redefined it, and made it a formidable instrument for peace, unity, and national development. Tinubu particularly commended the Sultan's calming influence during periods of national tension, describing him as a dependable voice of reason and an invaluable adviser to successive leaders.

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He said: Your uncommon wisdom, your calm in moments of tension, and your unwavering commitment to Nigeria have always struck me. You have been more than a traditional ruler. You have been a moral authority, a bridge between faiths, a voice of moderation, and a steady counsellor to leaders across the country.

The President also acknowledged the monarch's contributions to interreligious understanding in his capacities as President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Co-Chairman of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council. He observed that the Sultan's commitment to religious tolerance helped Christians and Muslims find common ground, showing that Nigeria's diversity could be a source of national strength rather than division.

Under your leadership as Co-Chairman of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, Christians and Muslims have found common ground, and our diversity has become a source of strength rather than division, he said. The President further highlighted the monarch's interventions in promoting peace across Northern Nigeria and the Sahel, alongside his advocacy for education, particularly for the girl-child. He equally praised the Sultan's support for farmers, public health initiatives, and programmes aimed at improving the circumstances of disadvantaged Nigerians.

Reflecting on their longstanding personal relationship, the President expressed appreciation for the Sultan's friendship, prayers, and constructive counsel, which he said had consistently been guided by patriotism and Nigeria's best interests. Tinubu said: Personally, I value our friendship deeply. Your counsel has been honest, patriotic, and always in Nigeria's best interest. Thank you for your support and your prayers for our nation.

Joining millions of the monarch's subjects, admirers, and friends within and outside Nigeria in celebrating the milestone, Tinubu prayed for continued divine guidance, good health, and longevity for the traditional ruler. He said: As you celebrate this historic milestone, I pray that Almighty Allah will continue to grant you good health, long life, and renewed wisdom. May your reign continue to bring peace to Sokoto, unity to Nigeria, and honour to the Ummah.

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Atiku Abubakar Congratulates The Sultan

Former Vice President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has also congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, on the 20th anniversary of his accession to the throne, calling him a symbol of wise leadership, faith, and national unity. In a congratulatory message on his X handle, Atiku praised the Sultan for his commitment to peace, unity and national cohesion over the past two decades.

He said the monarch had consistently used his position and influence to promote peaceful coexistence, particularly during periods of tension and uncertainty in the country. According to Atiku, the Sultan's voice has helped calm tensions, bridge religious divides and reinforce the need for Nigerians of different faiths to live together in peace. Atiku described the monarch's two decades on the throne as a period marked by wise leadership, deep faith and devotion to the country's unity.

He prayed that Almighty Allah would continue to grant the Sultan wisdom, strength and good health as he serves the Sokoto Sultanate and Nigeria. Sultan Abubakar III ascended the throne of the Sokoto Caliphate on November 2, 2006, becoming the 20th Sultan of Sokoto. This followed the passing of his predecessor, Muhammadu Maccido, who died in ADC Airlines Flight 053, which crashed on October 29, 2006, in a cornfield near Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Sultan Was Retired Nigerian Army Brigadier

A graduate of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, Sa'ad Abubakar III was commissioned into the Nigerian Army in 1974 and rose through the ranks over a career spanning nearly three decades. He served in various command and staff positions within Nigeria and on United Nations peacekeeping missions abroad before retiring as a Brigadier-General in December 2006.

Over his 20-year reign, he has been a central peace advocate in some of the country's most delicate conflicts such as intercommunal conflicts between herders and farmers, Boko Haram's insurgency in the North-East, and ethno-religious tensions across the Middle Belt. As Co-Chairman of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, he shares the co-leadership of the country's foremost platform for Christian-Muslim dialogue with the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria.

The Sultan is also known for his advocacy for girl-child education, an issue historically contested in parts of the core north. The Sokoto Caliphate was established in 1804 by Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio following a jihad that swept across the Hausa states of what is now northern Nigeria. It stands as the most significant Islamic traditional institution in sub-Saharan Africa, even as its Sultan holds spiritual authority over millions of Muslims nationwide.