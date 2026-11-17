President Bola Tinubu asked Kebbi voters to renew his mandate in the January 16, 2027 election, while Vice President Kashim Shettima announced a N200 billion dry-season fertiliser programme and northern leaders rallied support.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked Nigerians to renew his mandate in the January 16, 2027 presidential election, saying a second term is needed to consolidate his administration's gains and complete ongoing projects.

He spoke on Tuesday at the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, where a mammoth crowd thronged the Haliru Abdu Stadium. The President was joined by Vice President Kashim Shettima. Tinubu anchored his re-election bid on continuity in infrastructure, agriculture, security, education and healthcare, especially in the North-West.

Also read Tinubu seeks second term at Kebbi rally, Shettima unveils N200bn fertiliser plan

Tinubu said his return to Kebbi was first to thank the people for the support he, Governor Nasir Idris and APC candidates received in the 2023 general elections. He then asked voters to entrust him with another four-year mandate to finish the work his administration had begun. Only Allah gives power to whom He pleases, Tinubu declared.

He said he asked for power and was granted the opportunity for the first time, adding that he was now before the people to seek support for a second term. I am one of the happiest persons today seeing this mammoth crowd of both our party's supporters and other admirers who love our style of leadership of the country, he said. I really cherish this.

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Tinubu thanked the electorate for voting for him, Governor Idris, and APC federal lawmakers in 2023, including Senators Adamu Aliero and Yahaya. He assured them their trust would be rewarded through people-focused policies. I have not come to make a long speech, but to tell you that I have come to thank you for the last election, he said. Now, I have come back to say thank you.

The President pledged sustained federal commitment to security, infrastructure, education and medical facilities, stressing that development could only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and national unity. From the bottom of my heart, I assure you of my commitment to the state, to the North-West and our party, Tinubu stated. He said his administration stands for peace, stability and progress, adding that the country wants progress, development, education and healthcare facilities that will take care of all citizens.

Requests For Kebbi Projects

He also called on political actors and supporters to sustain peace, friendship and solidarity before, during and after the elections. On state-specific requests, Tinubu confirmed that submissions by Governor Idris were receiving active attention. These include the proposed inland port, the Birnin Kebbi-Argungu-Kaniyaka road, and reconstruction of flood-damaged sections of the Kalgo-Bunza-Kamba road. All the requests of the governor are before me here.

I have listened carefully. We are working together, he assured the crowd. Tinubu also promised to consider the commencement of operations at the Tsamiya inland dry seaport. The President endorsed Governor Idris for a second term in the February 6, 2027 governorship poll.

He charged young voters to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and turn out in large numbers, expressing confidence that the crowd would vote for the APC from top to bottom. Earlier, Governor Idris thanked the President and his campaign team for bringing the campaign to Kebbi. He commended APC supporters who converged on the stadium and expressed confidence that the state would deliver 100 per cent votes for the party in 2027.

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Vice President Backs Tinubu

The governor also appreciated Tinubu for his support for the state through various development projects. Reinforcing the re-election message, Vice President Shettima argued that returning Tinubu to office was critical to safeguarding Northern Nigeria's political, security and economic interests, citing historical solidarity and concrete federal interventions. A vote for His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and for me as your Vice President, is a vote for the preservation of the North, Shettima declared.

He dismissed opposition criticisms as lies, distortions and half-truths. Recalling the formation of the APC in 2013 and the 2014 presidential primaries in Lagos, Shettima reminded Northern voters of Tinubu's decisive role and personal sacrifices in ensuring that the late President Muhammadu Buhari emerged as the party's flagbearer in 2015. He stood by the man who told delegates that he would never buy their votes with dollars, Shettima said.

He made sure that the pride of the North, the late General Muhammadu Buhari, became our party's choice. He sacrificed resources and comfort to give the North what it wished for. That man is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Jagaban Borgu. Shettima noted that the North reciprocated by contributing 60.2 per cent of Tinubu's winning votes in 2023.

Fertiliser Initiative For Farmers

To further substantiate the case for continuity, the Vice President unveiled a newly approved N200 billion fertiliser procurement initiative to support dry-season farmers across Kebbi, Jigawa, Kano, Yobe, Kaduna, Niger, Sokoto and Zamfara states. Just yesterday, he gave me the honour of steering a committee that would procure fertiliser worth N200 billion for distribution to our farmers, Shettima disclosed.

He said over three million bags of fertiliser would be produced and released under the Renewed Hope Agricultural Stabilisation and Productivity Initiative. Shettima also detailed ongoing federal investments in Kebbi and the wider region as proof of the administration's performance. He cited strategic appointments of Northerners to key security posts, including former Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, current Defence Minister Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd.

), Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle, and National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. He also cited an Armed Forces salary increase of up to 80 per cent as evidence of the administration's commitment to security and the welfare of military personnel. The rally drew northern leaders, including Abbas, Jibrin and Yari, who rallied support for Tinubu and Governor Idris. Separately, the First Lady's outreach empowered 2,000 Kebbi women ahead of the rally.