President Tinubu promises 10000 megawatts and 300 CNG buses in Ibadan as INEC delays voter register revalidation until January 2027 elections.

President Bola Tinubu addressed a large gathering at Mapo Hall in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday, marking a significant stop in his re-election campaign. The event served as a platform to highlight his administration's energy sector progress and new public transport initiatives. Attendees included traditional rulers and political leaders who had previously met with the President at Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport.

Tinubu Promises 10000 Megawatts Of Power Supply

President Tinubu explicitly committed to generating, transmitting, and distributing at least 10,000 megawatts of electricity under his administration. This figure matches targets previously cited by other political figures, though the scope of responsibility differs slightly between generation and full distribution. The pledge aims to address long-standing power deficits across the nation. Supporters viewed this announcement as a core component of his economic agenda for the coming years.

Also read Tinubu Orders Low-Key Ibadan Rally, Observes Minute Silence for Bayelsa Boat Accident Victims

CNG Bus Deal And Vehicle Assembly Plans Unveiled

The President also confirmed an agreement with Chinese bus manufacturer Yutong to revive the vehicle assembly plant in Ibadan. This partnership initially aims to deliver 300 compressed natural gas-powered buses to Lagos by the end of December. The first 100 buses are expected to arrive shortly, with subsequent units assembled locally at the former Leyland site. This initiative is directly linked to a goal of reducing fares on participating routes by approximately 40 percent.

Conflicting Reports On Rally Attendance And Security

Claims regarding the size of the crowd at Mapo Hall varied significantly among observers. A journalist from the International Centre for Investigative Reporting described a large gathering that extended into surrounding streets. In contrast, the campaign of Governor Seyi Makinde, Tinubu's opponent, asserted that residents had largely boycotted the event. The Ministry of Defence identified the gathering as a campaign rally and stated that Defence Minister Christopher Musa had inspected the venue on Friday night to assess security and logistics.

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INEC Delays Comprehensive Voter Register Revalidation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that a full revalidation of the national voters' register cannot be completed before the presidential election scheduled for 16 January 2027. The commission clarified that while a comprehensive overhaul is not feasible within the current timeline, targeted checks will continue. This decision sets the stage for the upcoming electoral contest, which will see President Tinubu seeking a second term. The delay has sparked debate about the integrity and accuracy of the existing voter database.

Opposition Dynamics And Educational Policy Debates

The political landscape features intense competition, with Governor Seyi Makinde now running for president under the Allied Peoples Movement after previously serving as Governor of Oyo State. The opposition coalition aligned with Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike has rejected broader opposition summits. Policy debates also include education, with APC Senator Adams Oshiomhole challenging Makinde's proposed reforms. Tinubu's manifesto pledges to halve out-of-school children by 2031 and recruit 20,000 additional teachers.