Tinubu Calls for Peace and Unity at Eid-el-Kabir, Rejects Violence

President Bola Tinubu, during Eid-el-Kabir prayers in Lagos, emphasized that no religious teaching justifies violence or taking human life. He urged Nigerians to embrace love, tolerance, and unity, highlighting the importance of sacrifice and rule of law for national development.

President Bola Tinubu marked the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir with a powerful call for peace, unity, and adherence to the rule of law, rejecting violence and criminality as contrary to religious teachings.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Eid prayers held at the Dodan Barracks in Lagos, the President emphasized that no holy scripture justifies the taking of human life or engagement in banditry. He described the celebration as a profound reminder of obedience, sacrifice, love for humanity, and total submission to the will of Allah, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

Tinubu reminded worshippers that the essence of sacrifice, as taught from the beginning of life, is the replacement of a child with an animal, highlighting the sanctity of life. He urged Nigerians to show love and generosity to one another, transcending discrimination, ethnicity, and hatred.

The President stated that these values reflect the true nature of the country and its people, and he called for tolerance and obedience to both divine will and the rule of law, which must guide society. He argued that Nigeria's strength lies in its diversity and common humanity, and no ethnic, religious, or political differences should overshadow the collective aspiration for peace, progress, and national development.

The Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla, also delivered a sermon urging Muslims to fear Allah and promote unity, generosity, and sacrifice in line with the Holy Quran. He prayed for the President's continued good health and wisdom, and commended the sacrifices of Nigeria's past leaders who helped build a united nation.

The event was attended by prominent figures including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, former Governor Babatunde Fashola, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu. This gathering underscored the importance of national cohesion and the shared values that bind Nigerians together.

Tinubu's message resonated with the core themes of Eid-el-Kabir, which commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. The President used the occasion to reinforce his administration's commitment to upholding the sanctity of life and promoting a society governed by law and mutual respect. As Nigeria faces various security challenges, Tinubu's call for an end to banditry and violence serves as a reminder that religious teachings are often misused to justify criminal acts.

By linking the spiritual lesson of sacrifice to a broader message of peace, the President sought to inspire a collective effort toward national harmony and development. The event also highlighted the role of traditional and religious leaders in fostering unity, as their presence at the prayers demonstrated a unified front against divisive forces. In a country with deep religious and ethnic diversity, such gatherings are pivotal in reinforcing the message that Nigerians are stronger together.

The celebration of Eid-el-Kabir thus becomes not just a religious observance but a platform for reaffirming the nation's commitment to peace and progress under President Tinubu's leadership. The prayers concluded with a call for continued blessings upon Nigeria and its citizens, emphasizing hope for a future built on love, tolerance, and shared prosperity.

This year's Eid message carries particular significance as the country navigates economic and security challenges, reminding all that the values of sacrifice and community are essential for overcoming adversity





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