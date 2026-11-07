Tinubu Blames Atiku and Past Governments for Nigeria's Economic Woes

President Bola Tinubu has blamed previous administrations, including that of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, for Nigeria's economic challenges and unpaid pensions, during a Rivers State rally for his 2027 re-election bid.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has blamed previous administrations for Nigeria's economic challenges, accusing former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of using public resources to establish a private university while in office.

Tinubu made the remarks during a rally in Rivers State. Responding to criticism over hunger and economic hardship, the President said his administration was addressing problems inherited from previous governments. When those people talk about hunger, remember that I am cleaning up the mess they created. Atiku was one of them, Tinubu said.

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Tinubu Questions Atiku University Funding

He questioned how Atiku funded the establishment of his private university while serving as Vice President in charge of the economy, alleging that public resources financed the institution. Who funded the university for him? It was your money, your effort! A man without moral integrity, latitude, and ethics has no business holding public office, he added.

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The President also accused previous governments of leaving behind billions and trillions of naira in unpaid pensions and gratuities, saying his administration was working to clear the outstanding payments. The people who governed before us left unpaid pensions and gratuities running into billions and trillions of Naira. We are clearing that backlog so that every family is included and we can share in the prosperity, he said.

He cited retired engineers, welders and teachers as beneficiaries of the payments, claiming that pensioners were now receiving their entitlements on time. Today, a retired engineer is receiving their gratuity, a retired welder is receiving their pension, and a retired teacher is receiving theirs right on time, he said. The President's comments were part of his address at the Rivers State rally, where he also sought support for his re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Rivers Rally Backs Re-election Bid

The rally was organised by the Rainbow Coalition to mobilise support for his second-term ambition. Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara also addressed the rally, pledging to deliver no fewer than three million votes for the President in the next general elections. Under the guidance and leadership of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, we will deliver not less than three million votes for you, Fubara told Tinubu.

The governor announced that the political arrangement in Rivers State involved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) working together under the Rainbow Coalition. Let me also announce that in Rivers State, we are doing a Rainbow Coalition (APC and PDP), he said. Following Fubara's speech, Tinubu stood up to embrace the governor, patting him on the back in a moment captured on video at the rally.

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Tinubu arrived in Port Harcourt on Saturday after spending Friday in Akwa Ibom State, where he commissioned the Victor Attah International Airport and other projects executed by Governor Umo Eno's administration. He was received at the Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo International Airport by Vice President Kashim Shettima, several South-South governors, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, and other senior government officials.

Public Concerns Over Cost of Living

The remarks came amid continued public concerns over inflation, food prices and the cost of living, which have placed considerable pressure on households across the country.