President Tinubu approves three-bedroom flats and N100 million for families of those who died in the NAF 931 aircraft crash at the National Military Cemetery.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has formally approved the allocation of residential housing and substantial financial compensation for the bereaved families of individuals who lost their lives in the Nigerian Air Force 931 aircraft crash. This significant welfare intervention was announced on Thursday during a solemn memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony held at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja. The gesture serves as the nation's official expression of gratitude and solidarity with those who lost loved ones in service to the country.

Details on Housing and Financial Compensation

President Tinubu confirmed that each family of the deceased military personnel and civilians aboard the aircraft would receive a three-bedroom flat located within the Renewed Hope Housing Project in Abuja. He emphasized that while no home could ever replace the one lost, the government is providing this tangible asset to honor the sacrifices made by the fallen. The President stated clearly that Nigeria will give their family a home as a direct response to their contribution to the nation.

Also read PHOTOS: Tinubu, service chiefs attend memorial for 25 NAF crash victims

In addition to the housing allocation, the President announced that the immediate families of the victims would receive N100 million each in financial support. He assured the grieving families that this government commitment extends beyond the immediate memorial ceremonies and will remain a permanent fixture in their lives. The President noted that long after the wreaths have faded, the government's commitment to these families must remain evergreen, ensuring long-term stability for those left behind.

Investigation and Aviation Safety Improvements

President Tinubu assured the grieving nation that the October 5 aircraft crash would undergo a thorough and transparent investigation to determine the exact cause. He pledged that the administration would seek answers from the findings and use them to strengthen both military and civilian aviation safety standards across the country. This promise includes a commitment to improving operational procedures and enhancing institutional accountability within the relevant defense and aviation sectors.

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Furthermore, the President reaffirmed his administration's broader commitment to modernizing the Armed Forces to ensure their safety and operational capacity. He stated that the government is dedicated to providing better equipment, training, and welfare for service members through strategic reforms. He argued that a nation asking its sons and daughters to fly into danger must give them the best wings it can build, highlighting the link between equipment quality and soldier safety.

Tributes from Air Marshal Sunday Aneke

Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sunday Aneke paid emotional tributes to the 25 victims of the NAF 931 ATR 42-500 crash during the ceremony at the National Military Cemetery. He described the tragedy as a profound loss to the Nigerian Air Force, the affected families, and the nation as a whole. Air Marshal Aneke expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and assured them that the service would continue to support them beyond the memorial event.

The Chief of the Air Staff particularly acknowledged President Tinubu's presence at the ceremony, noting that the President's decision to attend despite demanding national responsibilities demonstrated compassion and leadership. Aneke stressed that the tragedy represented more than just the loss of 25 lives, as each victim carried a unique story of love, family, friendship, and service. He highlighted that the deceased included both military personnel and civilians who made distinct contributions to their communities and the nation.

Air Marshal Aneke addressed the spouses, parents, children, and siblings of the victims, acknowledging that their grief is real, deeply personal, and deserving of the utmost respect. He noted that the pain of losing a loved one cannot be measured by time or words, emphasizing the profound impact of the loss on the Air Force family. The ceremony concluded with a collective reaffirmation of the nation's support for the families of those who gave their lives in service to Nigeria.