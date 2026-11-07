Tinubu Praises Fubara and Wike at Rivers Rainbow Coalition Rally

President Bola Tinubu praised Governor Siminalayi Fubara for accepting reconciliation and commended Nyesom Wike for infrastructure development at the Rainbow Coalition rally in Port Harcourt.

President Bola Tinubu has praised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for his contributions to infrastructure development, while commending Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for accepting reconciliation efforts to restore peace in the state.

Tinubu spoke on Saturday at the Rainbow Coalition presidential campaign rally at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Addressing the governor, Tinubu said, Siminalayi Fubara, Your Excellency, the host governor of today, I want to thank you specifically for your maturity, understanding, respect for the wisdom of elders. When we intervened, you respected our position. You maintained peace.

Also read ‘You Won’t Regret What You Have Done’ — Tinubu Tells Fubara

You are a committed Democrat. Fubara, you will not regret what you have done as long as all of us are alive. Tinubu also described Wike as a development partner of his administration, praising the minister for his commitment and contributions to infrastructure development across the country. He said, Particularly, Nyesom Wike.

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Nyesom Wike is already a development partner of the Bola Tinubu administration. He is doing a wonderful job. Committed, very, very hard-working, a man with a vision who combined that with a mission. I help you thank him for me, for his contribution to the infrastructural development of our country.

Rivers State Political Crisis and Reconciliation

The President thanked Fubara for maintaining peace and stability during the crisis, which he described as a misunderstanding within the political family. He said, I want to thank you also again for maintaining peace and stability during the seeming crisis created by misunderstanding in the family. To me, I intervened on your behalf. The political crisis between Fubara and Wike erupted in October 2023, months after the governor succeeded the minister as Rivers State governor.

The disagreement centred on control of the state political structure and influence over the Rivers State House of Assembly. It led to an attempt to impeach Fubara, a division among lawmakers and several legal battles. Tinubu intervened in the dispute at different times, but the crisis persisted until March 18, 2025, when the President declared a state of emergency in the state.

The emergency rule led to the suspension of Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and members of the state House of Assembly. The emergency rule was lifted in September 2025, allowing the governor and lawmakers to return to office. In 2026, both camps moved towards reconciliation, with Fubara publicly declaring his return to his political family and recognising Wike as the leader of the Rainbow Coalition.

Rainbow Coalition Supports Tinubu Re-election Bid

At the unveiling of the coalition candidates in Port Harcourt on October 27, Fubara urged his supporters to recognise Wike leadership, declaring that they were now in the same political camp. The Rainbow Coalition, led by Wike, comprises politicians from different political parties working together to support Tinubu re-election bid in 2027. It includes members of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party mobilising support for Tinubu.

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At Saturday rally, Fubara pledged that Rivers State would deliver no fewer than three million votes for Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election under Wike leadership. Fubara told the President, Under the guidance and leadership of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, we will deliver not less than three million votes for you. He also announced that political supporters from the APC and PDP were working together under the Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State.

Following the governor speech, Tinubu stood up from his seat, embraced him and patted him on the back. The President visit to Rivers State was part of activities aimed at mobilising political support for his second-term ambition ahead of the 2027 general elections. Tinubu arrived in Port Harcourt on Saturday after spending Friday in Akwa Ibom State, where he commissioned the Victor Attah International Airport and other projects executed by Governor Umo Eno administration.

President Rally in Port Harcourt Details

He was received at the Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo International Airport by Vice President Kashim Shettima, several South-South governors, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, and other senior government officials. The rally was hosted by Wike, who had earlier expressed confidence that more than 70,000 supporters would attend the event. Speaking during an inspection of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on Friday, the FCT minister said Rivers residents were enthusiastic about receiving the President.

He said, We are highly elated to receive Mr President. Rivers people are very enthusiastic to receive him tomorrow. That is why we have come here to see how prepared we are.