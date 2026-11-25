President Bola Tinubu pledged at the APC North-East zonal rally in Maiduguri to secure the release of 78 schoolchildren abducted in Lassa and Mussa, Borno State, and urged terrorists to surrender.

President Bola Tinubu has pledged that his administration will do everything possible to secure the release of about 78 schoolchildren abducted from Mussa Primary School and Government Day Secondary School, Lassa, in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

He made the pledge on Wednesday in Maiduguri while addressing supporters at the All Progressives Congress North-East Zonal Rally. The rally was held at the El-Kanemi Sports Centre, also known as the El-Kanemi Warriors Stadium. Maiduguri was agog as thousands of APC supporters and admirers of the President thronged the venue and the streets of the city for the party's presidential campaign rally. Governor Babagana Umara Zulum and other party leaders, together with banners and APC flags, lined major streets.

Also read Borno Police Announce Road Closures for President Tinubu's Visit

Tinubu Pledges Rescue of Abducted Schoolchildren

Campaign songs filled the air as the President arrived. The President said his administration remained committed to rescuing the children abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists and defeating insurgency in the North-East. He said, We shall do everything possible to rescue the schoolchildren abducted in Mussa and Lassa communities. They abducted children of Askira Uba.

They are there with our prayers, with our armed forces and intelligence. We will rescue them. We will rescue them, Insha Allah. The President acknowledged the sacrifices of military personnel and other security operatives, particularly those serving on the frontline, assuring them of the government's support in the fight against terrorism.

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He said, The present administration under my leadership acknowledges the sacrifices of troops, especially those at the frontline. Therefore, the government would do its best to support our security operatives to defeat terrorism in this region.

He added, We give respect to our men and women of the armed forces who have been in the bush, in the sun and in the rain, and who have put their lives on the line for us and for Borno, particularly Maiduguri, to have peace. We will achieve that peace. Terrorism will go.

President Urges Terrorists to Lay Down Arms

President Tinubu called on terrorists and bandits to lay down their arms, surrender their weapons and renounce criminal activities, saying they still had the opportunity to abandon violence. He said, They have the opportunity now to lay down their arms, lay down all arms and surrender all weapons. Change from the character of terrorism and banditry.

The President said the abducted schoolchildren were in the prayers of the nation and that the armed forces and intelligence agencies were working to secure their release. He assured their families and residents that the government would not abandon them. Earlier, Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum thanked the President for choosing Maiduguri as the venue for the zonal rally. He expressed satisfaction with the large turnout and orderly conduct of APC supporters.

Governor Highlights Renewed Hope Agenda Projects

Zulum said Borno State had benefited significantly from the Federal Government's Renewed Hope Agenda. He cited the construction of the Gombe-Biu-Maiduguri Road and the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic, Monguno; Federal College of Education, Gwoza; and Federal University of Agriculture and Entrepreneurship, Bama. The governor also cited projects commissioned during the visit, including a two-storey National Youth Service Corps members' lodge and an International Conference Centre.

Tinubu praised Zulum for his commitment to rebuilding the state, restoring stability and delivering tangible benefits to residents. He said the governor had consistently demonstrated purposeful leadership and translated the vision of the APC into meaningful improvements in people's lives. He noted that the frequent unveiling of projects reflected economic progress in key sectors of the state that directly affect the livelihoods of residents. He lauded Governor Zulum for what he called the Borno restoration.

He said, Well done for the Borno restoration, restoring our hope, believing that stability will bring development. You are doing a great job. The President described his return to Borno as a family reunion. He said, To all of you, it is very good for me to be here.

I feel I have come home to a family reunion. It is great to be back in Borno. He said he had earlier commissioned a special hostel for the NYSC women's group and the Maiduguri International Conference Centre. He said, You are bringing hope back to the people.

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Tinubu Salutes Vice President Shettima and Borno People

Babagana Umara Zulum, thank you very much. We commend your efforts. The President acknowledged the contributions of Vice President Kashim Shettima to his administration and appreciated the continued cooperation and support of the people of Borno State. He also saluted his running mate, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and credited the people of Borno for the party's progress.

He said, Without the support of Borno people, we wouldn't have gotten this far. Thank you. Tinubu recalled the political alliances that culminated in the formation of the APC, recognising the contributions of former Borno State Governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, whom he described as a significant and dependable figure in the emergence of the party. He also appreciated former Edo State Governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, and members of the Presidential Campaign Council for their solidarity and support.

He thanked the party chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda; the Director-General of the campaign; the Speaker; the Deputy Senate President; former Governor Senator Ali Modu Sheriff; Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume; Hon. Betara; and the governors present. During his address, Vice President Kashim Shettima commended the people of Borno for the rousing welcome they gave President Tinubu.

Senator Shettima also lauded all stakeholders for rallying around the APC, stressing that the All Progressives Congress is determined to sweep all six states in the North-East region. Earlier, APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, presented party flags to the 2027 governorship candidates across the North-East region. He charged them to demonstrate purposeful leadership and mobilise support for Tinubu's re-election and the party's victory at all levels.

The President urged residents of Borno State and other states in the North-East to participate fully in the January 16, 2027 presidential election and the February 6 elections. He appealed to party faithful to vote for him and APC candidates across all levels. He further encouraged eligible voters to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and exercise their democratic rights during the elections.

The rally was attended by the Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima and his wife, Hajiya Nana Kashim Shettima; Speaker of the House of Representatives; Deputy Senate President; Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum; and Governors of Gombe, Yobe, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Zamfara, Taraba and Imo states. Also in attendance were the APC National Chairman and other party executives; the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council; members of the National Assembly; wives of governors; and other dignitaries.

The highlight of the rally was the presentation of flags to the gubernatorial candidates of the six states in the region by the national chairman.