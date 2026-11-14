Tinubu Vows to Rebuild Plateau Communities, Shettima Announces N11.34bn NELFUND Disbursement

President Tinubu promised to rebuild Plateau communities affected by violence and return displaced residents during an APC rally in Jos, where he also asked for forgiveness for not visiting affected areas earlier. Vice President Shettima announced N11.34 billion in NELFUND disbursements to Plateau beneficiaries.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to rebuild Plateau communities affected by violence and facilitate the return of displaced residents. He made the pledge on Saturday at the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally in Jos, where he also asked residents to forgive him for not visiting affected communities during his previous trip to the state in April.

Tinubu acknowledged that his last visit was limited to the airport, saying he had seen the devastation caused by the attacks and received reports from Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

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Tinubu Apologizes For Limited Airport Visit

"When I last visited the other time, I was limited to the airport. Forgive me if you didn't see me in the hinterland, but I saw the devastation. I got the report from the governor. I saw horror in the faces of our people," he said.

The President said the state had since made progress towards rebuilding and urged residents to work together to achieve lasting peace.

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"But since then, that has changed. We are forging together. It is now that we can rebuild and I assure those displaced that we will rebuild your communities. We will rebuild your communities, and we will bring you back to your community.

President Directs Security Agencies To Sustain Peace

I have directed all the security agencies to take decisive action and sustain peace and stability on the Plateau," he added. He also called on residents to put aside their differences and embrace unity, stressing that ethnic and linguistic differences should not make them enemies.

"We are one single family created by the same God Almighty. We are just living in different rooms, speaking different languages and behaving any way we want. But living in different rooms and speaking different languages does not make us enemies of one another. We have to live together.

We have to farm together. We have to build this Plateau and this country together. It is our responsibility to tie our horns, behave as brothers and sisters, belonging to the same God Almighty," Tinubu said. The President's remarks came about seven months after his April visit to Plateau following the March 29 attack on Angwan Rukuba community in Jos North Local Government Area, where at least 27 people were killed.

During that visit, Tinubu met victims' families, community leaders, traditional rulers and other stakeholders at a facility near the Yakubu Gowon Airport in Heipang but did not travel into Jos or visit the affected community. The decision attracted criticism from opposition figures, including former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, who described the airport meeting as a failure of leadership. Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar also criticised the limited nature of the visit, describing it as insensitive to grieving residents.

The Presidency subsequently explained that logistical constraints, including Tinubu's delayed arrival and restrictions on night flights at the airport, made it difficult for him to travel into the city and return before dusk. Plateau has experienced recurring attacks in several communities, particularly in Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Mangu and Bassa local government areas, resulting in deaths, destruction of property and displacement.

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The violence has also disrupted farming activities and livelihoods, with affected residents repeatedly calling for improved security and the safe return of displaced persons. Earlier at the rally, Governor Caleb Mutfwang pledged the support of Plateau State for Tinubu's re-election, declaring that the state was determined to deliver unprecedented votes for the President in the January 16, 2027 election.

Governor Mutfwang Pledges Support For Re-election

Mutfwang described Tinubu as a friend of Plateau State and the North-Central region, citing Federal Government interventions in road infrastructure, healthcare and other sectors as evidence of his administration's commitment to the state. He said Plateau residents were prepared to reciprocate the President's support through their votes, while appealing for further federal intervention to facilitate the return of displaced persons to their ancestral communities.

The governor also appealed to Tinubu to assist in completing the Zaria Road Stadium project, which he said was initiated about 40 years ago, with a view to upgrading it to international standards. Vice President Kashim Shettima described Tinubu as a transformational leader, saying the President had demonstrated the courage to take far-reaching decisions aimed at repositioning the country. Shettima disclosed that ₦11.34 billion had been disbursed through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to beneficiaries across Plateau State.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio assured Plateau residents that the Tinubu administration was committed to ending insecurity and ensuring displaced communities return to their ancestral homes. He also expressed support for the establishment of state police, saying the initiative would strengthen community-based security and prevent further attacks on communities.

Senator Yari Assures Improved Security Situation

Former Zamfara State Governor and Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, said Plateau State had demonstrated its political support for the ruling party, while assuring that the present administration was working to improve the country's security situation. Meanwhile, APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda presented party flags to the APC governorship candidates from states across the North-Central region as part of activities at the rally.

Tinubu also thanked the people for waiting patiently for his arrival, saying his administration was committed to delivering prosperity and improving the nation's economy.

"We will work together to rebuild those communities affected by insurgency. Let's work together for one country. Your PVC is your weapon and roadmap to prosperity. We will work together to promote shared prosperity for our nation, and the economy will improve," the President said.