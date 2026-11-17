President Bola Tinubu says eligible Nigerians can access mortgages of up to N100m at 9.75 per cent interest over 20 years through the N1tn MREIF, with over 2,300 borrowers across 27 states already receiving N160bn. He also announced FMBN loans of up to N50m at six per cent and social housing schemes targeting 77,400 homes.

President Bola Tinubu has announced that eligible Nigerians can access mortgages of up to N100m at a fixed interest rate of 9.75 per cent, with a repayment period of up to 20 years, under the Federal Government housing finance initiative.

The President said the facility, provided through the N1tn MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF), was part of his administration efforts to expand access to affordable housing and help Nigerians move from renting to homeownership. Tinubu disclosed this in a statement on his verified X handle on Tuesday, explaining that beneficiaries could secure mortgages with an initial deposit of 10 per cent of the property value.

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MREIF Mortgage Terms and Repayment Details

Using a N10m house as an example, he said a prospective homeowner would need an initial deposit of N1m and could repay approximately N85,400 monthly over 20 years. According to the President, more than 2,300 Nigerians across 27 states have accessed N160bn in mortgages through MREIF. He also said the housing initiatives were designed to address decades of difficulties ordinary Nigerians have faced in securing affordable accommodation and accessing long-term financing.

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Tinubu said expanding access to affordable, long-term credit was a priority when he introduced his economic reforms in 2023, leading to the establishment of the N1tn MREIF. The programmes, he added, form part of his administration broader economic reforms aimed at making homeownership achievable for hardworking citizens who have spent much of their lives paying rent.

He also announced that the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria had been strengthened to provide eligible Nigerians with housing loans of up to N50m at an interest rate of six per cent, repayable over a maximum period of 30 years. The President said contributors to the Contributory Pension Scheme could also qualify to use up to 25 per cent of their retirement savings towards their initial mortgage deposit.

Joint Applications and Social Housing Delivery

He added that married applicants could submit joint applications with their spouses to increase their chances of accessing higher mortgage amounts. For Nigerians who cannot afford a mortgage, Tinubu said the Family Homes Fund supports the delivery of affordable housing. He disclosed that more than 53 social homes had been delivered for vulnerable and underserved households. Tinubu also said the Renewed Hope Social Housing Programme was targeting 77,400 affordable homes across the country.

He disclosed that the government had delivered 100 free homes to widows in Kaduna and another 50 to the wives of fallen heroes in Ibadan, Oyo State. The President further said more than 15,000 homes were under construction nationwide through the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme. He assured Nigerians that access to the housing initiatives would not depend on political connections or personal relationships with government officials.

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He said eligible citizens can benefit from the programmes regardless of location, religion, or social standing. You should not need to know a minister, a governor or anybody in the Presidential Villa to apply and benefit from these opportunities, the President declared. These programmes are for Nigerians who meet the requirements, wherever they live and whatever their beliefs.

Impact of Rent Burdens on Families

Highlighting the burden of rent on Nigerian families, Tinubu painted a picture of the financial uncertainty workers face as they spend decades paying landlords without acquiring homes of their own. Imagine paying house rent for 25 years, he said. Your children have grown up, you are approaching retirement, and you are still worried about the next rent increase. This is the reality for many hardworking Nigerians.

When I embarked on my economic reforms in 2023, expanding access to affordable, long-term credit was a priority, he added. Tinubu said he took particular satisfaction in seeing hardworking Nigerians become homeowners and families enjoy the security of owning their properties. As President, I take particular satisfaction in seeing hardworking Nigerians become homeowners and families gain the security that comes with having a place of their own, he said. That, too, is what my economic reforms are about.

From Reforms to Opportunities. The MREIF is a Federal Government-backed housing finance initiative designed to provide long-term funding for mortgages through participating financial institutions. Its mortgage facility offers fixed-rate financing at 9.75 per cent, with a minimum equity contribution of 10 per cent and repayment periods of up to 20 years. The Federal Mortgage Bank National Housing Fund mortgage facility, on the other hand, provides eligible contributors with loans for purchasing, building, improving or renovating residential properties.