Tinubu Assures Nigerians Economic Reforms Are Paying Off

President Bola Tinubu says three years of economic reforms have stabilized Nigeria, citing blocked fuel subsidy losses, forex savings, stock market boom, and major infrastructure projects.

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the sacrifices made over three years of sweeping economic reforms have not been in vain. Speaking on Thursday, he disclosed that his administration's reforms blocked a daily hemorrhage of 18.4 billion naira from fuel subsidies and saved 8 trillion naira lost to foreign exchange arbitrage over three years.

Tinubu expressed deep gratitude to citizens for bearing the cost of what he described as unavoidable structural adjustments, acknowledging the pressures on families, workers, and young people. He insisted that the foundation for national recovery has been laid and that Nigeria has stabilized and is moving forward again.

Tinubu outlined the dire situation his administration inherited upon taking office in 2023, including mounting fiscal pressures, unsustainable fuel subsidies, declining revenues, exchange-rate distortions, rising debt-servicing costs, insecurity, energy supply constraints, and declining public confidence in institutions. He emphasized that at the height of the subsidy regime, Nigeria spent 18.4 billion naira daily on petrol subsidies, totaling over 4 trillion naira in 2022 alone-resources that could have been invested in roads, healthcare, education, housing, and critical infrastructure.

Multiple exchange rate windows and forex arbitrage created massive distortions, costing Nigeria more than 8 trillion naira over three years to rent-seeking and speculative practices. The President argued that the administration's decision to act swiftly on both fronts was a choice between national survival and politically convenient inaction, stating that had they refused to act, the nation would have drifted toward fiscal breakdown, worsening poverty, and severe economic uncertainty.

Tinubu acknowledged the heavy cost of reforms on ordinary Nigerians, noting that the rising cost of living triggered by these measures placed enormous pressure on families, workers, and businesses. Young people searching for jobs felt discouraged, and many questioned whether these difficult decisions would lead to a better future.

However, he pointed to positive indicators: the All Share Index rose from 53,000 in 2023 to a record 250,000 in 2026, a nearly five-fold increase, while overall market capitalization surged from 30 trillion to 160 trillion naira. Public finances are improving, states and local governments have greater resources, investor confidence is growing, and companies are declaring record profits and dividends.

On infrastructure, Tinubu said his administration has more roads under construction, reconstruction, or rehabilitation than any preceding government, citing 2,700 kilometers of highways spanning five major corridors, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway, the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road, the East-West Road, and numerous rural access roads. Rail modernization projects are ongoing to improve connectivity and economic integration.

In the oil and gas sector, reforms have reversed investor flight, with the long-delayed 5 billion dollar NLNG Train 7 project nearing completion. Domestic gas utilization is expanding, and local refining capacity has improved energy security. Tinubu concluded by reiterating that the reforms, though painful, were necessary for long-term national recovery and sustainable growth





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Economic Reforms Fuel Subsidy Removal Infrastructure Development Stock Market Growth Oil And Gas Investment

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