Tinubu Assures Fubara He Will Not Regret Rivers State Intervention

President Bola Tinubu assured Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara he will not regret the intervention. Fubara pledged at least three million votes for Tinubu in 2027.

President Bola Tinubu has assured Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara that he will not regret accepting federal intervention in the state's prolonged political crisis. The assurance was given on Saturday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

At the rally, President Tinubu commended Governor Fubara for his maturity, respect for leadership and commitment to peace. Tinubu told Fubara that he would not regret what he had done for as long as all of them are alive.

Also read Tinubu Praises Fubara and Wike at Rivers Rainbow Coalition Rally

Federal Intervention Kept Fubara in Office

Federal intervention allowed Governor Siminalayi Fubara to remain in office, according to the governor's own account of the President's role. Fubara credited Tinubu's personal sacrifices and calls for peace for enabling his administration to keep governing Rivers State.

Tinubu said Governor Fubara respected the federal government's position during the crisis and helped maintain peace in the state. He described Fubara as a committed democrat who had shown respect for the wisdom of elders.

Tinubu also praised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for his contributions to national infrastructure development. He described Wike as a development partner of his administration.

Advertisement

Tinubu urged Rivers people to recognise Wike's hard work and commitment, saying Wike's vision and dedication had contributed significantly to infrastructure development across the country.

Tinubu Seeks Rivers Backing for Second Term

President Bola Tinubu returned to Rivers State to seek the state's backing for a second term in office. He reminded the crowd of the support Rivers State gave him during the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu promised to sustain his administration's economic reforms and prosperity agenda. He said his government had reversed the financial difficulties it inherited when he assumed office.

Tinubu recalled that 27 of the 36 states were unable to meet their salary obligations when he took office. He said the failure of governments to pay salaries had far-reaching consequences for families and the wider economy.

Tinubu said regular payment of workers' salaries would improve household welfare and stimulate economic activities. He also described the 2027 election as a defining moment for young Nigerians.

Tinubu urged eligible voters to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and use them to elect leaders committed to progressive economic development.

Advertisement

Fubara Pledges Three Million Votes for Tinubu

Governor Siminalayi Fubara pledged that Rivers State would deliver at least three million votes for Tinubu in the January 2027 presidential election. He made the commitment at the same APC rally in Port Harcourt.

Fubara said Rivers State remained grateful for the Federal Government's support, particularly its commitment to infrastructure development and the restoration of political stability. He said the state would stand firmly behind Tinubu's second-term ambition.

Fubara said: 'As you have stood for us, we will stand for you. As you have supported Rivers State, Rivers State will support you equally.' He said the state would campaign and mobilise its people for a decisive victory.

Fubara named the Honourable Minister, Nyesom Wike, as the coordinator of the presidential campaign council for Rivers State. He described Wike as a leader entrusted with sensitive national responsibilities.

Fubara thanked Tinubu for appointing more than 40 Rivers indigenes to positions in the Federal Government. He also acknowledged federal infrastructure projects, including the ongoing Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, as evidence of Tinubu's commitment to the economic progress of the Niger Delta region.

On the political arrangement in Rivers State, Fubara said that despite his membership of the APC, the state was operating a Rainbow Coalition involving members of both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).