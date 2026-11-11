Tinubu Asks Lawmakers to Clear N10.8 Trillion in New Foreign Borrowing

President Bola Tinubu has asked the House of Representatives to approve about N10.8 trillion in new foreign borrowing for 2026 budget infrastructure projects.

President Bola Tinubu has written to the House of Representatives asking lawmakers to clear new foreign borrowing worth roughly N10.8 trillion. The request, set out in a letter to the chamber, would fund projects already listed in the 2026 Appropriations Act, the budget law for the year.

The request forms part of the Federal Government's plan to secure additional foreign financing for infrastructure development and other key sectors of the economy. It has renewed scrutiny of the administration's borrowing strategy at a time when critics question whether Nigeria needs more debt.

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How the N10.8 Trillion Borrowing Request Works

The external borrowing plan is tied directly to the 2026 budget. Tinubu asked the House to approve the implementation of the foreign loans contained in that appropriations law, meaning the funds are intended to pay for projects already approved in the budget.

The Federal Government intends to use the financing for infrastructure and key sectors of the economy. The President said the money would help implement budgeted projects and sustain the economic gains recorded under his administration.

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Stakeholder Views on Infrastructure Borrowing

Tinubu argues that the value of the projects matters more than the total amount borrowed. In a policy statement on his infrastructure and growth strategy, the President said the debate over foreign loans should focus on what the borrowed money builds and the economic value it creates.

Tinubu said the future legacy of the projects should weigh more heavily in the discussion than the size of the loan. He maintained that the country must invest now to meet its long-term development needs.

Labour organisations and other Nigerians have questioned the need for more borrowing, especially after the removal of the petrol subsidy. Critics argue that the revenue gains claimed by the administration do not justify taking on additional debt.

Tinubu rejected that concern by insisting that borrowing is needed to close Nigeria's infrastructure deficit and lay the foundation for sustainable economic growth. He said the country's ambitions would remain difficult to achieve without major investment in transportation, electricity, healthcare and education.

Projects, Jobs and Economic Targets Ahead

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is the flagship project cited by the President, with projected savings of 15 to 20 per cent in transport costs along its route. Tinubu presented the highway as a central part of the wider borrowing plan.

The projects listed by the President include the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, the Trans-Sahara Superhighway, improvements to the national electricity grid and modernisation of major commercial ports in Lagos. Tinubu said these would improve transportation, connect commercial centres and lower the cost of moving goods across the country.

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Tinubu said the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway could add as much as two per cent to Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product through trade, tourism and industrial development. He also said the project would support farmers and manufacturers by making it easier to move products to different markets.

The President expects the highway to create approximately 100,000 direct jobs in construction and engineering, with more than 150,000 indirect jobs in logistics, building materials and related sectors. He linked these figures to his target of making Nigeria a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

On the wider economy, the President cited growth of 4.43 per cent in the second quarter of 2026. He also said headline inflation fell to 14.63 per cent in September from 20.98 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Tinubu further reported that gross external reserves stood at $55.1 billion as of October 9, 2026, with net reserves estimated at approximately $46 billion. He also said the tax-to-GDP ratio had risen to 12.5 per cent. These figures were presented by the President as evidence of progress under his reforms.

The request now awaits a decision from the House of Representatives. Its response will determine whether the external borrowing contained in the 2026 budget can proceed as the administration plans.